3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships: Veni, Vidi, Vici

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi.

By Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi

Yay! I did it! We did it! Honestly, I don’t even know where to start or what to say. I am excited and super grateful. There is a proverb in my language that I will definitely translate into English. It says: If someone should ride a horse in me, the horse will not fall. That is exactly how I feel right now.

Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Arabinrin Aderonke. I have built nearly two decades of experience in sports journalism, governance, and advocacy. If you asked anyone I have worked with or who has worked with me, they would tell you I have a passion for perfection and a drive to get things done. This is not about praising myself or trying to flatter; I think this is the first time I am openly saying these things in my writing. I can honestly say this is not my regular style. This is simply me sharing my experience at the recently concluded 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships.

I was appointed by the Federal Government of Nigeria as a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State. After that, I was selected to serve as the Chairman, Protocol Sub-Committee. Thanks to Shehu Dikko, a man who was my boss 20 years ago at the beginning of my professional career. I joined a 15-member committee made up of distinguished professionals tasked with delivering a world-class championship. From the moment I received the appointment, I knew the work would start immediately. I began compiling my list of people I would work with to get things done.

Organizing a big event like this, with young athletes from all over Africa (42 countries, precisely), is no small task. I was on a mission to rewrite Nigeria’s hospitality history. I had my team ready, people I trusted who shared my commitment plus energy to making sure everything worked smoothly. It meant working with many different people, government workers, airport staff, hotel managers, drivers, security, and others. Every little detail mattered because this was not just a competition. It was a chance to show Africa’s young talents to the world and to make sure every athlete felt welcome and cared for.

I quickly learned this would be a test of patience and hard work. The weeks before the event were full of long meetings, phone calls, workplans, exchange of emails, and problem-solving. SWOT analysis was effected in my habitual way when working on projects. We had to make sure all the visas were ready on time. Flights needed to be planned perfectly because athletes were coming from many countries at different times. We also had to make sure hotels and transport worked smoothly so the athletes could focus on their races without worrying about anything else.

We had to stay awake at midnight because some countries arrive at midnight and of course, with a little dozing off on the chair whilst waiting for my alarm to alert me of another 3am arrival. This we did for arrivals and departure. Absolutely, I enjoyed it. I had the best team ever.

The event ran from July 16 to 20, 2025, attracting young athletes from 42 countries. The MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta was filled with fans eager to support the competitors and celebrate African youth sports. It was also a mini reunion for me with an air of nostalgia, thinking about my day as a sports administrator and journalist. My mistakes, my triumphs, my strong will, ambitions, mindset, the people who groomed, my secret tears when as a young and ambitious lady, the stadium cheers, the noise, the doubts too. I can go on and on. Okay! Enough of that and back to activities.

The atmosphere was good, especially during the closing ceremony when popular Nigerian artists KCee and 9ice performed, bringing the crowd to life with their Afrobeat music.

On the track, the competition was intense. Our athletes showed resilience and determination. The Nigerian women’s U20 4x400m relay team stood out by securing the gold medal. The team of Odot Udoh, Toheebat Jimoh, Anita Enaruna, and Favour Onyah ran with confidence and strength. They passed the baton smoothly and finished ahead of South Africa and Zimbabwe. South Africa took the lead in the medal standings, but every country represented gave its best.

Several dignitaries were present to oversee and support the event, including Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the NSC, and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun well represented by his Deputy. Their involvement underscored the importance Nigeria placed on this championship and on nurturing African young athletic talents.

Being part of the LOC reaffirmed my belief that Nigeria can successfully host major sporting events, and the experience also highlighted areas where more investment and development are required, especially in infrastructure and athlete welfare.

I thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for counting me worthy to serve. I also appreciate the National Sports Commission, especially the DG, Barr. Bukola Olopade, LOC members for their co-operation, understanding and team spirit, the Ogun State Government, I specially thank my boss, Dr. Zacch Adedeji for the permission to be excused from work and live my dream everyone who played a part in making this event successful. It was teamwork all through.

This assignment gave me space to work the way I know best. I did what I was asked to do, and I am proud of how it ended.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is a former sports administrator, former sports editor, sports for development enthusiast, and finalist, CNN African Journalist Award 2016. She writes from Abuja.

Vanguard News