39-yr-old Marta leads Brazil to ninth Copa America glory

The iconic Marta rolled back the years with a stunning late equaliser and a brace to inspire Brazil to their ninth Copa América Femenina title, edging Colombia 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout on Saturday, August 2, in Quito, Ecuador.

Making a sensational return to the national team after her post-Paris 2024 retirement, the 39-year-old came off the bench in the dying moments to rescue Brazil with a 96th-minute equaliser, forcing extra time after Colombia looked poised for a historic first title.

It was a night of twists and turns. Linda Caicedo had put Colombia ahead in the 25th minute before Angelina Alonso equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Brazil fell behind again after Tarciane’s 69th-minute own goal, but Amanda Gutierres brought the scores level once more.

Mayra Ramírez appeared to have sealed it for Colombia in the 88th minute, but Marta’s late intervention sent the match into extra time.

The veteran, who has featured in six World Cups and six Olympic Games, added another goal to put Brazil ahead 4-3, but Leicy Santos responded with a pinpoint free-kick to make it 4-4 and take the final to penalties.

In a tense shootout, both teams missed two spot-kicks apiece, sending the contest into sudden death.

Colombia’s Jorelyn Carabalí missed the decisive penalty, handing Brazil the title and capping a sensational comeback.

The win marks Marta’s fourth Copa América title following triumphs in 2003, 2010, and 2018. Both Brazil and Colombia had already secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games by reaching the final.

