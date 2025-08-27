3,000 residents of Borno vulnerable communities get free medical screening

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Areas of Operation, Sector 3 has embarked on a 6- Day free medical outreach programme which impacted on the lives of 3,000 people residing in vulnerable communities of Kukawa and Monguno local government areas in Borno state.

The outreach formed part of its non-kinentic approach towards winning the hearts and minds of the local population who suffered for over a decade due to activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations Sector 3 OPHK/MNJTF Monguno, Lieutenant Ayodeji Abiodun, a copy which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Friday.

The statement reads: “In order too enhance the health and well- being of local populations affected by the nefarious activities of insurgency within the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Areas of Operation, the MNJTF Sector 3 has embarked on a 6- day free medical outreach programme as part of its non-kinentic approach towards winning the hearts and minds of the local population.

“The initiative which was birthed through the African Union (AU) and financed by the European Union(EU) is aimed at providing free medical consultations and distribution of essential drugs to those in need , ensuring that vulnerable communities receive vital healthcare services and also encourage the local population to return to their ancentral homes.

“The AU through the finance of the EU implements various Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects such as renovation of Schools, provision of educational kits, industrial boreholes, agricultural equipment, food and non- food items,medical outreachs, amongst others as requested by the MNJTF.

“The initiative has been met with an overwhelming response from the locals, who have seized the opportunity to consult with medical professionals about various health issues and receive necessary treatments and medications at no cost.

“The MNJTF’s civil-military cooperation activities, such as this outreach programme, demonstrate the organization’s dedication to alleviating the healthcare burden on communities with limited access to medical facilities and frequent disruptions due to instability.

By addressing the immediate healthcare needs of these communities, the MNJTF aims to build trust and cooperation between the military and local populations, ultimately contributing to regional stabilization.

“The outreach which commenced on 26 August 2025 in Kukawa and Monguno town witnessed about 3000 residents benefit from the programme”. Abiodun stated. End