3,000 Lagos pupils benefit from back-to-school outreach

By Juliet Umeh

LAGOS— AT least 3,000 pupils have benefited from the Foundation of Truth Assembly, Ajah’s, FOTA, back-to-school outreach in Lagos State.

The pupils, drawn from nursery, primary, and secondary schools, received school bags, exercise books, pencils, pens, and other learning materials during the fifth edition of the church’s annual Back to School initiative, tagged ‘Back to School 5.0’, held in Ajah, Lagos.

The Lead Pastor, Pedro Omontuemhen, said the programme was designed to support parents and children as they prepare for school resumption.

Omontuemhen said: “We have been running this project for the past five years, and this year, the plan was to reach 3,000 pupils.

“There is no religious basis for selection. Anybody who arrives on time is eligible. It is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, and we ensure orderliness with the help of the police, security teams, and our volunteers.

“The initiative is part of FOTA’s broader evangelism mission, designed not only to provide material support but also to spread Christ’s message of love.”

Beneficiaries at the event expressed heartfelt gratitude.

Faith Lucky, a JSS 3 student, said: “I feel very happy for this gift. God bless the church because this is my second time receiving a school bag from them.”

Similarly, Basic 6 pupil, Sarah Jesse, said: “I’m very excited to have this bag. I pray that God will continue to bless the church to give more to others.”

Coordinator of the programme, Iyoha Oluwatoyin, in his remarks, said the initiative cuts across religion and ethnicity.

Oluwatoyin said: “It is our way of giving back to society and cushioning the economic pressure on parents. Beyond the materials, our hope is that this act of kindness will ultimately bring people closer to God.”