3000 girls apply to be mechanics in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

No fewer than 3,000 girls in Anambra State have applied to be trained as motor mechanics, cctv installers and other trades usually dominated by males, under the empowerment programme of the wife of the Anambra State governor, Dr.Nonye Soludo.

Although Mrs Soludo said she had planned to start the programme with 50 girls, she was excited that many girls showed interest in an area where men had monopolised.

The governor’s wife, who spoke during this year’s women’s annual August summit at the Government House , Awka, added that because of the interest shown by the girls, the programme would be implemented in batches to accommodate all of them.

According to her, those who fall into the first batch would soon begin their training, which she will sponsor, after which they will be empowered.

“I feel happy that our girls are showing interest in these areas, and I believe they will challenge the men when they open their workshops,”she said.

Addressing the women who were drawn from the various organisations, including religious groups, town unions, traditional institutions, among others, Mrs Soludo reminded the women that the stability of the home depends on how they approach issues concerning their families.

She said: “There is so much rancour in many homes which often results in gender -based violence. The way we conduct ourselves in our various families shows who we are.

“We must realise that the man is the head of the family and must be given that honour at all times.”

Mrs Soludo said she is also aware that gender-based violence is not only against women, adding that some women also instigate violence in the homes.