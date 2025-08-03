3 suspected kidnappers arrested in connection with AAUA staff abduction — Police

The Police Command in Ondo says three suspected kidnappers have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday, Aug. 4, at their residence along Supare Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area.

NAN also gathered that the victims were released on Sunday, Aug. 10, after the payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure.

“I can confirm to you that our operatives arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the kidnapping of two AAUA lecturers.

“The suspects are currently undergoing profiling and interrogation.

”Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, has directed that the suspects and all exhibits recovered be transferred to the anti-kidnapping squad for discreet and thorough investigations,” he said. (NAN)