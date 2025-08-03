3 suspected abductors of Ondo varsity official arrested while sharing N7m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a staff of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, Mr Omoniyi Eleyinmi.

It was gathered that the suspects were rounded up by police detectives while sharing the N7 million ransom paid by the victim’s family members and members of the alumni of the institution.

The victim was rescued by police detectives after they tracked one of the telephones used by the suspects to negotiate the ransom.

A police source said they were arrested in the forest around Ago Panu, a village between Oba Akoko and Owo in the state.

Recall that the victim was abducted by gunmen at his residence along Akungba-Supare Akoko road a week ago.

His wife narrowly escaped being killed during a shootout by the husband’s abductors who laid siege to his residence.

Eleyinmi was said to have unknowingly walked into the waiting hands of his captors after he alighted from the motorcycle that brought him to his house.

The abductors reportedly fired gunshots sporadically to scare away neighbours and residents in the area before fleeing with their captive.

Confirming the arrest of the kidnappers, the police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, said: “I can confirm to you that our operatives arrested three suspected kidnappers in connection with the kidnapping of wo AAUA lecturers.

“The suspects are currently undergoing profiling and interrogation.”

Ayanlade said that the state police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, has directed that the suspects and all exhibit recovered be transferred to the anti-kidnapping squad for discreet and thorough investigation.

The police spokesperson claimed ignorance that the suspects were arrested while sharing their loots.