234Finance to hold its Mentor Matchup Challenge 7.0

234Finance has announced the 7th edition of its flagship event, the Mentor Matchup Challenge (MMC 7.0), taking place on December 4th and 5th, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.



The Mentor Matchup Challenge began as a closed-door initiative to connect growth-stage founders with industry experts and mentors through intensive panel discussions and one-on-one mentorship.



It has since evolved into a Pan-African platform that convenes entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and development partners committed to building thriving African businesses.



The focus remains consistent, to support African founders with clarity, capital, and collaboration, so they can scale sustainably and compete confidently in regional and global markets.



This year’s theme, Building Bridges for Equitable Trade, responds to a rising urgency to reimagine Africa’s business landscape through systems rooted in access, mutual respect, and shared growth.



MMC 7.0 will convene delegates from over 15 African countries to examine how trade structures can be more inclusive, how collaboration can replace competition, and how African entrepreneurs can lead value creation across borders under the AfCFTA framework.



Over the course of two days, MMC 7.0 will bring together stakeholders for strategic conversations, mentorship sessions, and deal-making opportunities. Attendees will engage with top

decision-makers and industry leaders on advancing equitable trade through local production, cross-border partnerships, and shared infrastructure.



The 7th edition will spotlight key sectors shaping the region’s economic future: Agribusiness, Energy, Manufacturing, Hospitality & Tourism, and the Creative Economy. The two-day program will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, masterclasses, one-on-one mentorship, a pitching competition,

an exhibition, and a closing party.



Founders will connect with investors, showcase their solutions, and sign deals that drive regional growth.

Early Bird registration opens August 1st and runs through September 30th, 2025. Discounted tickets

will be available across Regular, VIP, SME and Corporate Exhibitor categories.