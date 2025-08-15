2027: You are banned from playing politics — FG to civil servants

Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack

By Nnasom David, Abuja

As the 2027 general election draws nigh, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has issued a stern warning to civil servants against engaging in political activities while in service.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday during the Quarterly Stakeholders and Citizens Engagement interactive session, Mrs Walson-Jack emphasised that civil servants must remain neutral and uphold the rules of the service.

Addressing concerns about a trending Supreme Court judgement, she clarified that while civil servants are allowed to be card-carrying members of political parties to protect their fundamental right of association, this does not permit partisan conduct.

Mrs Walson-Jack stated, “It’s an old judgement, and it is still very much in force.

“But what that judgement said was that civil servants can be card-carrying members of a political party, just so that their fundamental human right of association is not denied. It went on to caution that civil servants must abide by the terms and conditions of their service.

“We all know a civil servant is supposed to be non-political. So your first responsibility is to be neutral, non-political, and do your job.”

She further warned, “You cannot go and be partisan. You serve the government of the day with neutrality. Anything contrary will be dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations of the public service.”