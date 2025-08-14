2027: Ukwani APC endorses Tinubu, Gov. Oborevwori’s re-election bid

…Passes Confidence Vote on Former Lawmaker’s Leadership

By Efe Onodjae

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ukwani Local Government Area of Delta State has thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced in a statement following an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at Obiaruku, headquarters of Ukwani LGA (Ward 10), convened at the instance of the local party chairman, Churchill Ugoenyi Edem, who was reportedly unavoidably absent. Speaking on his behalf, a prominent party leader, Chief Abel Ogonegbu, provided insights into the resolutions reached.

According to Ogonegbu, Hon. Mercy Almona Isei—a three-term federal lawmaker and former state commissioner—was overwhelmingly endorsed as the leader of the party in Ukwani LGA. He described her endorsement as a reaffirmation of the party’s leadership structure in the area.

“An enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of Ukwani APC, convened by our chairman, Churchill Ugoenyi Edem, reaffirmed our support for the 2027 re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori,” the statement read.

“These endorsements are anchored on the visionary leadership of the two leaders, which has renewed the hopes and aspirations of Ukwani people everywhere.”

Ogonegbu praised Madam Isei for her contributions to party development and applauded Governor Oborevwori’s achievements in driving economic and infrastructural growth across Delta State.

“We are happy with her leadership. As for the governor, his commitment to developing the economy and state infrastructure is commendable. These leaders have earned our trust and support, and we shall stand by them until they are re-elected in 2027.”

He also highlighted President Tinubu’s reform agenda, noting that it has begun to address Nigeria’s structural challenges and reposition the country for progress.

“Ukwani people have spoken clearly with this endorsement. On their mandate, we shall stand. The President’s bold reforms are correcting years of underdevelopment and charting a path toward a more equitable Nigeria.”

Council Chairman Suspended Over Alleged Insubordination

Following the endorsements, the APC leadership in Ward 10 announced the suspension of the executive chairman of Ukwani Local Government Council, Mr. Possible Ajede, over allegations of insubordination and usurpation of the party chairman’s role.

Ogonegbu explained that Ajede convened unauthorized meetings of party leaders on two separate occasions without the consent of the local party chairman. The first meeting was allegedly held at the council secretariat, drawing widespread condemnation from party leaders across wards.

“As council chairman, he has no authority to summon meetings of party leadership without due consultation with the party chairman,” Ogonegbu said.

The second instance, he added, involved a letter personally signed by Ajede, summoning party faithful to Asaba for an endorsement meeting—again, without notifying the APC LGA chairman, Mr. Edem.

“He cannot be both council chairman and party chairman. Such dual authority is unacceptable in a democratic structure,” Ogonegbu stated.

Ajede’s suspension was formalized in a letter dated August 12, 2025, and signed by Ward 10 executives, including the Chairman, Akpotowho Chukudi, Vice Chairman Azuike Cletus, and others. The letter communicated his suspension from all party activities for an initial period of three months.