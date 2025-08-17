2027: TSG, government officials intensify grassroots mobilization for president’s re-election

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, the Tinubu Support Group, TSG, and government officials have expressed their determination to strengthen grassroots mobilization in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, former deputy governor of Kano State and Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank, who was the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate in Kano, called for increased accountability and transparency.

He urged government officials to actively collaborate with the TSG to disseminate information on the administration’s achievements and ongoing projects.

Speaking when Gawuna visited the headquarters of TSG in Abuja, weekend, its Director-General, Dr. Tanko Umar Yakasai, reiterated their commitment to widely share government successes to foster national unity and pride.

Describing Dr. Gawuna’s visit as a significant show of support, Dr. Yakasai said it reaffirmed the leadership’s appreciation of grassroots efforts.

“This visit inspires courage and hope, demonstrating that our leaders value our work,” he remarked.

Dr. Yakasai highlighted the vital role of hardworking members—many already appointed to official positions—in advancing President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. He encouraged those yet to be appointed to remain dedicated, emphasizing that contributions go beyond official roles.

Addressing a key challenge, Dr. Yakasai promised to advocate for more accessible government grants and loans with flexible conditions to better support youth, entrepreneurs, and grassroots supporters.

He called on state and federal authorities to deepen engagement with support groups in future initiatives, affirming the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and capacity building.

Addressing the group, Dr. Gawuna praised the TSG’s extensive reach from the national to local levels and lauded ongoing efforts by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, to publicize the administration’s work.

He recommended that other ministries emulate this approach by partnering closely with support groups to ensure accurate information about government programs reaches wider audiences, countering misinformation.

Highlighting key initiatives, Dr. Gawuna shared updates on renewed housing programme and partnerships with cooperatives that have improved mortgage accessibility for contributors, benefiting ordinary Nigerians directly.

He stressed that support groups like TSG work selflessly to champion government achievements without soliciting favors or disrupting activities. “Groups like the TSG are not beggars. I came personally to see their work,” he added, signaling plans for further collaboration.

The visit underscored a strengthened partnership between the government and its supporters, fostering optimism that their efforts will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s progress ahead of the 2027 elections.