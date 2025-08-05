Sule Lamido.

By Bayo Wahab

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has described the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a party full of sprinters.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Tuesday, Lamido, who was present at the launch of the ADC in July, said he’s still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, saying he can’t leave a big party for a small one.

He, however, advised presidential hopefuls in the ADC to slow down and be more circumspect about how they run for the 2027 presidential race.

Lamido made this statement amid the ongoing political debate about Peter Obi’s pledge to serve for four years if given the opportunity to lead the country.

Recall that barely 24 hours after the launch of the party, former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, declared his ambition for the 2027 presidential election.

Although former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has not officially announced his interest in the 2027 presidential contest, it is speculated that the former PDP chieftain is prepping for the 2027 race.

While conversations about the ADC have largely been reduced to the ambitions of some party leaders, Lamido advised the presidential hopefuls to ‘slow down’ and focus on a strategy that will help them defeat the ruling APC in 2027.

“Let them look inward and keep connecting with people quietly so that by the time they come out in full force the energy will be there. I think there are too much rushing, there are too many sprinters there, they should slow down and look at issues in a deeper way…so that they will be able to remove this cancer called APC,” he said.

Vanguard News