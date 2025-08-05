2027: Tinubu’s victory’ ll be greatest landslide in history – SWAGA

Leadership of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a socio-political pressure group, at the inauguration of SWAGA 2.0 on Tuesday in Lagos.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a foremost support group for President Bola Tinubu, states that the President’s victory in the 2027 general elections will be the greatest landslide in the history of the Fourth Republic.

Its National Chairman, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, said this during a news conference to launch SWAGA 2.0, the group’s mobilisation strategy, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that SWAGA, in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, toured the length and breadth of the South-West, selling Tinubu’s presidency to the people of the region.

Adeyeye, also the Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and a former Minister of State for Works, described the notion that the north would not support Tinubu’s reelection in 2027 as a mere myth.

He said: “We are not afraid, it is going to be the greatest landslide victory in the history of the republic, even in northern Nigeria.

“Nigerians should not allow those playing to the gallery to deceive them; they couldn’t do anything in their states when they were in government.

“We have not been disappointed, honestly. Tinubu has performed even beyond our expectations, as we had thought he would succumb to political pressure and not be able to carry out his campaign promises.

“He has confronted everything head-on and he is doing it. Tinubu is a courageous leader. He doesn’t think like a politician, but like a statesman who thinks about the next generation.”

Speaking on the narrative that the North would not support Tinubu’s reelection, Adeyeye said that from the first republic to date, the North had never voted the same way for the same political party.

Adeyeye said that northern leaders were pleased with Tinubu’s progress and would support him in 2027.

He added, “We must be wary of the myth that northerners will not vote. The north has at least three geopolitical zones. They don’t always go the same way all the time.

“The north has never voted as a monolith. North is not one political entity. Every part decides its own political fate.

“The interests are not the same. Different parts of the north belong to different political parties. I laugh when people say the North will not vote for Tinubu in 2027, there is a diversity of interests in the north.”

He said the coalition of opposition figures ,under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), could not stop Tinubu in 2027.

“Right now, we even see greater consensus for Tinubu in the north. Who are the people saying they will not vote for Asiwaju in the North?

“It is always a myth. We saw it in 1993, MKO Abiola defeated Alhaji Bashir Tofa in his ward in Kano.

“Those saying Tinubu will not get votes in the North are people who do not have electoral value whatsoever. We don’t even know them. Eight years of Tinubu’s presidency are certain by the Grace of God.

“We see all governors of the north, particularly those in APC, supporting Tinubu . I even see governors of other parties in the North supporting Asiwaju as well.

“I have not seen anybody with electoral value in the north opposed to Asiwaju going for a second term. All the governors are united.

“I can assure you Tinubu will win north with a landslide. The real northern leaders appreciate what Tinubu was doing,” he added.

On the Inauguration of SWAGA 2, Adeyeye said that the group would campaign vigorously at the right time for Tinubu’s reelection.

He said that the many ongoing projects being executed by the present administration were a measure of the president’s performance.

Adeyeye listed the projects as the 9th Mile-Oturkpo-Makurdi Road, Sokoto-Badagry Highway, and Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway.

He listed others, including the Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Benin–Asaba Super Highway, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway, Bose Saadu–Kaima–Kosubosu Road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and Bodo-Bonny Road, among others.

Highlighting several other policies and initiatives of the current administration, Adeyeye said that if Tinubu had not taken some of the bold steps, especially the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the exchange rate, the nation’s economy would have collapsed.

“We are of the firm conviction that given that the government has been able to achieve so much within just two years in office in terms of projects and policies, then Nigerians are in for a better and brighter future in four years.

“We know that ultimately more will be done and the country will experience exponential development and growth in eight years under the visionary and courageous leadership of Tinubu,” he added.

NAN reports that the event was attended by several leaders and members of the group from the South West.

Vanguard News