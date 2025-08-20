2027: Tinubu’s re-election, is a done deal – Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared that the re- election of President Bola Tinubu in 2017 general election is a done deal.

Tunji-Ojo gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), led by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Hon. Bayowa Foresythe, who presented a letter of appreciation from the group’s National Director General, Hon. Bisi Yusuf.

The Minister, reiterated his commitment to supporting grassroots mobilisation and initiatives aimed at consolidating the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He declared that the re-election of President Bola Tinubu “is a done deal, citing the overwhelming grassroots support the President continues to enjoy across the country, particularly in Ondo state.

Tunji -Ojo assured that the people of Ondo State will continue to stand firmly behind Tinubu, pledging sustained grassroots mobilisation in support of the administration’s policies and programmes.

He said that ” We must put in our best to support Mr. President. I cannot sit in Abuja and fail to extend support to my people in Ondo, whether through grassroots mobilization, party activities, or programmes that ease the suffering of the people.

“Support groups like GMT create a platform to harness that goodwill. In the end, it is about votes and every single vote counts. President Bola Tinubu would win the 2027 general election.

He further underscored the importance of synergy between government, party structures and independent support groups in consolidating support for President Tinubu’s administration.

“There are Nigerians who, out of conviction, want to support the President without necessarily going through the party.

The Minister also commended the Ondo State leadership of GMT, led by its DG, Hon. Yusuf-Ogunleye, a former Commissioner for Works, and State Secretary, Hon. Rasheed Badmus, a former Commissioner for Natural Resources, for their steadfastness and commitment.

Speaking, Hon Foresythe appreciated the Minister for his consistent support towards the activities of the group, particularly in Ondo State.

Foresythe lauded the Minister for his moral and financial contributions to the Ondo State chapter of GMT, noting that his interventions have been instrumental in sustaining the group’s programmes and amplifying the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him “The leadership of GMT in Ondo informed us of your enormous support, both morally and financially.

“We were particularly impressed by the visibility of Mr. President’s achievements on national platforms, including frequent full-page newspaper, radio and television adverts, especially in The Punch, The Nation newspapers and on Channels TV, in recent months.

He highlighted reports from Ondo GMT Director General, Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, that Hon. Tunji-Ojo had been the sole financier of several initiatives in the state, including the widely acclaimed Jingi Asiwaju free medical outreach currently ongoing across senatorial districts in Ondo State.

“These efforts deserve commendation. Here is a letter of appreciation from our national leadership.

“We thank you for making Nigerians proud with the remarkable turnaround in the Ministry of Interior under your watch.

He added that ” Today, citizens can obtain passports with greater ease, and that is a legacy worthy of recognition.