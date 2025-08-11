2027: Tinubu support groups raises alarm over removal of President’s campaign billboards

—NASS members, ministers shun GAC meeting

— lts a lie, all invitees, attended – Party leader replies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A support campaign group for President Bola Tinubu re- election, Grassroots Movement For Tinubu (GMT) in Ondo state, has cried out over alleged deliberate and malicious removal of the signposts mounted to celebrate the achievements of the Tinubu’s administration.

This development is coming following the directive by the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa that all support groups for the President to come under a uniform platform to avoid duplications.

Recall while clarifying the governor’s position, the Secretary to the state Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) Hon lsaacs Kekemeke agreed that that President Bola Tinubu support groups, can continue to exist but cant serve as alternatives to the party or be used to divide it.

Kekemeke, said this at the maiden meeting hosted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in Akure last weekend.

The matter took another dimension as the Grassroots Movement For Tinubu (GMT) alleged that bill boards mounted by the group have been removed from strategic locations thereby aggravating the tensed atmosphere across the state over the governor’s position on the independent support groups for the President’s re- election.

Oyewamide Ojo, the Director of Media

Grassroots Movement in the state, said that “the signposts, strategically installed on streetlights along the Airport Road to Oba-Ile corridor, have been forcefully and cowardly taken down by faceless individuals.

“GMT views this act of vandalism as an assault on democracy, a slap in the face of free speech and a deliberate attempt to erase the truth of the progress that Nigeria is currently experiencing under President Tinubu.

” It is our strong belief that no act of sabotage, no matter how well planned, can erase the reality of the positive transformation our country is experiencing.

“Those who hide under the cover of darkness to destroy our signposts must understand that they may bring down our structures, but they cannot break our spirit.

“The will of the people is far stronger than the bitterness of a few who refuse to accept Nigeria’s forward march.

“We call on the Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OSSA), security agencies and the general public to remain vigilant.

“Those behind this provocative and undemocratic act must be identified, apprehended and prosecuted without delay.

“Their actions are not only criminal but also an insult to the collective aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We warn the perpetrators to desist immediately. To all well-meaning citizens and residents of Ondo State, we urge you to defend the symbols of our collective progress and safeguard our democratic space.

“GMT will not be intimidated. We remain resolute in our mission to project, defend and celebrate the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, this development is coming

as critical stakeholders reportedly boycotted the maiden meeting of the Ondo APC Advisory Council hosted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

A source told newsmen that ” you will recall that the council was formed in 2019 by the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the advise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (then as APC national) alongside Chiefs Bisi Akande and Segun Osoba when they brokered peace between the late governor and some party leaders as well as stakeholders in the build up to the 2020 governorship election in the state.

“The Council comprises 54 statutory members; but only 19 members attended with Governor as the host

The source said that “the two ministers representing Ondo state in the Federal Executive Council- Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo(Interior) Engineer Olawande Ayodele(Youth Development) as well as the three senators and nine members of the House of Representatives didn’t attend the meeting.

” It is unclear if they were invited for the meeting on the heels of the sharp disagreement that greeted attempts to collapse all pro-Tinubu campaign independent campaign structures into what the governor christened the Ondo For Tinubu 2027 Campaign structure.

But a top party leader that attended the meeting said that all those that were invited, attended the maiden meeting.

He told vanguard that the party is united under the leadership of the governor and that the state is working for the re- election of President Bola Tinubu come 2027.