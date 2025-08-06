2027: Tinubu fair to all Nigerians, deserves re-election, says SWAGA

President Bola Tinubu

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA, a front-line pressure group, which in 2020 kick-started mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu for his election in 2023, has said that Tinubu has been fair to all parts of the country in the last two years and deserves re-election in 2027.

Led by former Minister of State, Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, leaders of the group, yesterday, outlined 22 reasons President Tinubu should be supported in 2027, saying the president “has not disappointed us who believed in his vision for Nigeria and his capability to drive the mission.”

Supported by Former Reps Bosun Oladele, and Deji Jakande, Suraj Adewunmi, Mukaila Muse, Niyi Olabiyi and Adetilewa Sijuade among others, SWAGA told reporters in Lagos that Tinubu would do better and consolidate, if given another mandate.

The group listed the 22 achievements of Tinubu to include prompt removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the naira, introduction of students loans, construction of renewed hope home across the country, investment of N250 billion and introduction of CNG vehicles, increase in local fuel production, purchase of 2000 tractors and massive investment in agriculture, and Nigeria now exporting more than importing.

Others include clearing of forex backlog of foreign airlines, establishment of 11 new universities, introduction of tax reforms, improving electricity generation to 13MW, increasing federal allocations to states and local councils and commencement of 13 legacy road projects.

“We hereby make bod to say that since 199 till date, no Nigerian president has come into office with the kind of preparation, vision and passion that President Tinubu has displayed.

“We are of the firm conviction that if a government in Nigeria has been able to achieve so much within just two years in office in terms of projects and policies, then Nigerians are in a for better and bright future in four years and ultimately more will be done and the country will experience exponential development and growth in eight years under the visionary and courageous leadership of President Tinubu,” Prince Adeyeye said.