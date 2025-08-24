2027: Tinubu, Ambode support group launches voter registration campaign with volunteer portal

President Bola Tinubu

Olasunkanmi Akon

In a renewed effort to strengthen democratic participation and ensure massive voter turnout ahead of 2027 elections, the Tinubu/Ambode Support Group has intensified voter registration campaigns with the launch of its volunteer portal

The group’s Director General, Seyi Bamgbade, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Lagos, said the initiative aimed at mobilizing citizens across the Southwest

According to Bamgbade; “It is designed to encourage eligible Nigerians to register, update, and collect their PVCs as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, continues the exercise nationwide.

“The campaign goes beyond politics—it is about civic responsibility. By opening the portal to volunteers, the Tinubu/Ambode Support Group seeks to build a strong network of passionate Nigerians who will join and assist the PVC enlightenment street captains’ team in covering communities across the Southwest.

“This structure is part of the wider campaign effort being led by Akinwunmi Ambode in support of President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid.