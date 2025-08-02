2027: Stop using North-South divide as election strategy — IPAC cautions parties

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged Nigerian political parties to steer clear of exploiting the North-South divide and ethno-religious sentiments as campaign strategies in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

The warning came during a meeting with the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) Post-Election Follow-up and Needs Assessment Mission to Nigeria, held at IPAC’s national secretariat in Abuja.

IPAC National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, issued the caution while receiving the ECONEC delegation led by Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Chairperson of Liberia’s National Elections Commission.

The ECONEC mission was in Nigeria to assess the implementation of recommendations from ECOWAS and African Union observation missions following the 2023 general elections. Dantalle emphasised the urgent need for unity and peaceful electoral conduct, warning against divisive politics.

“Desist from propagating and utilising ethno-religious cleavages and the North-South dichotomy as political strategies. It heightens intolerance and poses a grave threat to peace and stability during elections. We must focus on building a united Nigeria rather than deepening divisions for political gains,” IPAC said.

He noted the Council’s ongoing efforts to promote peaceful polls through voter education and strategic partnerships with stakeholders such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society groups.

Despite these efforts, Dantalle acknowledged the persistence of the problem, particularly as zoning arrangements for 2027 are being debated with religious undertones. On the issue of electoral transparency, the IPAC chairman called for greater capacity-building for political party agents at polling units.

“Political parties should train their agents to effectively monitor and report polling unit results. Sadly, many parties don’t have agents at most polling stations, and some are compromised by rivals to manipulate results or rig the process,” Dantalle lamented.

He identified high operational costs as a barrier, especially for smaller parties without access to state resources. “The financial burden of deploying agents nationwide is enormous. This is why IPAC is advocating for the return of annual grants to political parties in the ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act amendments,” he noted.

‘We Must Embrace Culture of Conceding Defeat’

Dantalle also highlighted IPAC’s recent adoption of a new constitution to strengthen inter-party dialogue and conflict resolution. “We must embrace the culture of conceding defeat rather than routinely disputing election outcomes. Our new constitution, endorsed by all political parties, offers mechanisms to resolve electoral disputes amicably and promote peace,” he stated.

The IPAC chairman further criticised the judiciary’s role in electoral adjudication, citing inconsistent rulings and a growing perception of politicised verdicts.

“There is a general belief that elections in Nigeria are rigged and results predetermined. Some candidates go to court not to seek justice, but to negotiate appointments or financial settlements. Worse still, the judiciary has taken on the role of returning officers in some instances, delivering conflicting rulings that undermine electoral credibility,” he noted.

Dantalle stressed that improving transparency, particularly through the use of BVAS and IReV technology, would help restore public confidence in the electoral process.

He commended ECONEC’s continued support for credible elections across the West African sub-region and expressed IPAC’s readiness to work with ECONEC and other partners to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions. “We acknowledge there’s much more to be done, and we’re committed to collaborating with you and other development partners to build on current gains for the sake of our emerging democracy,” Dantalle said.