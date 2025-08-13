2027: ‘South West APC to recruit 2,000 ward canvassers for Tinubu’s re-election’

— We’ll replicate what the North West did for Buhari, says APC —

— Opposition coalition made up of people who “failed in the past”

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West says it will recruit over 2,000 ward-level canvassers across the six states in the zone to drive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027.

Speaking after the South West Zonal Executive Committee meeting in Akure, Ondo State, Zonal Chairman Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke said the gathering was to design strategies for Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“Our goal is that the South West must do for President Tinubu electorally what the North West consistently did for the late President Muhammadu Buhari,” Kekemeke stated.

He explained that the canvassers will engage grassroots voters in every ward, highlighting the President’s socio-economic reforms and development programmes.

The meeting, attended by state party chairmen and National Executive Council (NEC) members from the zone, also resolved to work with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, the party’s coordinating governor in the South West, and other state governors to organise a zonal rally or congress by the end of September.

Kekemeke said the zonal executives reviewed Tinubu’s performance and concluded that, despite current economic pains, the President had achieved significant progress recognised by international bodies, financial institutions, and economic experts.

“Prices are beginning to stabilise, the foreign exchange rate is coming down, debts are being repaid, and Nigeria is gaining international respect. President Tinubu refused to allow Nigeria become a dumping ground for refugees from some countries. These gains must be consolidated,” he said.

He insisted that the reforms, though painful now, would lead to lasting prosperity and peace.

On the recently formed coalition against Tinubu’s re-election, Kekemeke described it as a normal feature of democracy but dismissed its chances of success.

“This coalition cannot defeat the coalition of Nigerians who know President Tinubu is doing the best for our country. These are not untested people — they are people who have been tested and failed repeatedly. It would be terrible for Nigerians to abandon a leader setting the country on the path to greatness for those who have nothing to show for past opportunities,” he said.

Kekemeke challenged members of the coalition to present their records in office.

“When we campaigned for President Tinubu, we showed Lagos as his record. Let each of them show what they did before that qualifies them to lead Nigeria. Most of their records are undesirable,” he added.

The zonal chairman concluded that, while the opposition adds to the vibrancy of democracy, it remains “a committee of people who have failed in time past and in the very recent past.”