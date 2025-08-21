2027: South should unite behind Tinubu — Atiku’s ex-campaign chair

President Bola Tinubu

..Tells North to wait till 2031

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — As political activities for the 2027 elections gather pace, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, former Abia State Chairman of Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential campaign council, has called on all three geopolitical zones in Southern Nigeria to unite behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete the South’s turn before power rotates back to the North in 2031.

Chief Ogbonnaya, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Abia State, particularly urged the South East and South South to collaborate with the South West to ensure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

According to him, equity and fairness demand that the South be allowed to serve its full eight years, just as the North did under former President Muhammadu Buhari. He expressed concern that the South has often failed to maintain a united front during elections, unlike the North.

“I had once raised the alarm that some of us in the South are allowing ourselves to be manipulated to work against our own interest. It is time we see through this and form a common front,” Ogbonnaya said in a statement made available in Umuahia.

He criticized recent political coalitions as attempts to advance Northern interests, questioning why similar alliances were not formed when the North held power for eight years. He urged Southerners to rally behind Tinubu as the surest path to ensuring power rotation returns to the North in 2031.

“This is not about Tinubu or tribalism. It is about the rotation of the presidency between the North and South. The North has done eight years. The South, under Tinubu, should also do eight years,” he stressed.

Ogbonnaya further commended President Tinubu’s administration for initiatives such as the student loan scheme, increased revenue allocations to states, and reforms in the foreign exchange market, noting that these achievements would strengthen his case for re-election.

He urged Southerners to avoid internal divisions and instead work as a united bloc, warning against what he described as attempts by some politicians to disrupt the power rotation arrangement.