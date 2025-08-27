2027 Presidency: Zoning causes rumpus, PDP intensifies move to woo Jonathan

Jonathan

By Dapo Akinrefon & Luminous Jannamike

LAGOS — Some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are holding high-level consultations to get former President Goodluck Jonathan to run on the party’s ticket for the 2027 presidential race, Vanguard has gathered.

This came on a day presidential aspirant, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, declared that the party’s zoning of its 2027 presidential ticket to the South will not stand, insisting that the final decision lies with the national convention and not the National Executive Committee, NEC.

However, the party’s leadership has dismissed claims that the decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South was aimed at glorifying the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, stressing that the move was taken to strengthen the party and ensure stability.

On Monday, the PDP zoned its presidential ticket to the South at the end of its 102nd NEC meeting in Abuja.

The decision has since generated mixed reactions from some Northern groups, which have opposed the zoning arrangement.

PDP leaders wooing Jonathan

However, as part of moves to lure the former President, some PDP leaders were said to have met with Jonathan to mount pressure on him to join the race.

Sources close to the former president, who confirmed the meeting between Dr Jonathan and the PDP leaders, told Vanguard that “some PDP leaders met with Dr Goodluck Jonathan to woo him, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, but at the end of the day, the former President said he was still consulting and would get back to them.”

PDP zoning decision won’t stand — Olawepo-Hashim

However, faulting the zoning of the presidential ticket to the South, a PDP presidential aspirant, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, said the decision will not stand, insisting that the final decision lies with the national convention, not the NEC.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP stated that he is prepared to petition the convention to overturn NEC’s decision, drawing parallels with past instances where similar moves had been defeated.

He said: “This zoning decision will not stand. In 2000, NEC decided to extend the tenure of the National Working Committee, NWC, led by Engr. Barnabas Gemade, from two to four years. I was then Deputy National Publicity Secretary. I led the G-54 members of the NEC, and we petitioned the national convention. The NEC’s decision was overturned.”

Olawepo-Hashim dismissed the zoning formula as undemocratic and unconstitutional, arguing that it robs the party of its best options in a critical election year.

“Why should the PDP zone its presidential ticket to the South and shut people out? In 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo contested against Alex Ekwueme and Abubakar Rimi. In 2003, again, Obasanjo contested against Ekwueme and Rimi.

“More recently, President Bola Tinubu in the APC contested against 14 other presidential aspirants and won. That is democratic. What PDP is doing is not,” he stated.

Warning that the legality of the zoning decision will be tested at the convention, he said: “As was the case in 2000, when the convention overruled the NEC, the same will happen this time, since it is an elective convention where issues will be voted on.”

“Let there be an open contest based on competence, who can best manage our economic challenges and our security crisis. Nigeria is bleeding. Anyone afraid of an open contest is not fit to be President of Nigeria. We are talking about a President for Nigeria, not just for the North or South,” he emphasised.

Vowing not to be intimidated by the zoning directive, the aspirant vowed to stay in the race.

“I have no intention of backing down. No party can close its doors to any Nigerian’s aspiration. The North-Central has never produced a president or vice president, and it would be unfair to deny us the chance now,” he maintained.

PDP FCT endorses Olawepo-Hashim

Meanwhile, in a boost to his campaign, PDP members in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have openly endorsed Olawepo-Hashim’s candidacy, declaring their rejection of NEC’s zoning decision.

At a meeting attended by key stakeholders, including party chairmen, council flagbearers, councillorship candidates, and secretaries of area councils, the members pledged loyalty to his aspiration and formally adopted him as the political leader of the FCT.

The motion, moved by state chairman, Mr Ismail Dogara, and seconded by executive chairman of Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya, was carried unanimously amid chants of ‘’where you go, we go.’

The National Vice Chairman (North Central Zone), Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara, praised him for his ‘unflinching support’ for the zone, saying it will galvanise the PDP to greater victories.

A party chieftain, Mr Soko Dobo, stressed that Olawepo-Hashim understands the peculiar challenges of the FCT and condemned the political marginalisation of its residents.

“The national chairman himself said zoning does not mean others cannot contest. We in the North Central are fully behind Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim,” he said.

At the meeting, Olawepo-Hashim charged supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation, ahead of the 2026 area council elections and the 2027 presidential race.

Zoning presidency to South not to glorify Wike — PDP

In a move to set the records straight over its zoning arrangement in 2027, the PDP, yesterday, dismissed claims that the decision was aimed at glorifying the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, stressing that the move was taken to strengthen the party and ensure stability.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, who made the clarification while featuring on Arise Television’s programme, addressed questions on the state of the PDP, the forthcoming national convention and dissenting views within the party.

Ologunagba insisted that the PDP was never in an ‘intensive care unit,’ contrary to comments made by Senator Gabriel Suswan, former governor of Benue State.

According to him, the party has only gone through challenges similar to those faced by any organisation but has since ‘recalibrated’ to reposition itself, ahead of the 2027 polls.

He said: “The party was never in the ICU. Do we have challenges? Yes, we do, just like every human organisation but what has emerged is the fact that the PDP has the capacity, in challenging periods, to step back, reorganise itself and take charge of its internal affairs.”

On claims that the zoning decision was a vindication of Wike, he said: “No one individual is vindicated. If anything, it is the party that has been vindicated. After the 2023 elections, we reviewed our processes, identified the gaps, and made the necessary adjustments. That is why Nigerians are now seeing renewed unity and excitement within the PDP.”

He stressed that the party’s decision is in line with the founding principle that the presidential candidate should rotate between the North and South, adding that all stakeholders, including the PDP Governors’ Forum, NEC, Board of Trustees, BoT, and state chapters, were united behind the resolution.

“NEC, after all consultations, decided to maintain stability by keeping positions in the North where they are, retaining positions in the South where they are, and zoning the presidency to the South. This was about fairness and unity, not glorifying an individual,” he added.

Ologunagba also addressed dissenting voices within the party, including the North-Central Renaissance Movement, which opposed the zoning arrangement, and Senator Abba Moro, the Senate Minority Leader, who had admitted that it was a mistake for the PDP to field former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections.

“The beauty of democracy is that people can disagree, but what matters is the capacity of the party to bring everyone back to the table. Where we were six months ago is not where we are today. We continue to engage, consult and reconcile because we want democracy to succeed,” he explained.

On the issue of discipline for members who worked against the party in 2023, he said the PDP initially prioritised reconciliation but has now reached the stage of enforcing consequences.

He said: “Membership of the PDP is voluntary but comes with obligations under the constitution. We have reached the point where every member must roll up their sleeves and work for the party. Reprimands have been issued, and we expect members to comply. We want to look forward, not backward.

“Every stakeholder was duly informed. Specifically, Wike was invited as a NEC member, and the letter was received and acknowledged in his office. Notices were also published in several newspapers. So, to say he was not invited is simply not true.”

Speaking on the party’s national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Ologunagba said: “All arrangements for the convention, venue, logistics, and security are in place. Every organ of the party is united and ready. Nigerians are excited because they know the PDP has the capacity to deliver, just as it did during its 16 years in power.”

On permutations linking former President Goodluck Jonathan, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, or former Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, to the PDP’s 2027 ticket, the spokesman declined to be drawn into speculation.

“Right now, the focus is on a seamless and credible national convention. But let me emphasise: the PDP is blessed with credible and eminently qualified individuals. Our governors are performing, and Nigerians recognise that the PDP remains the oasis of development in this country,” Ologunagba stated.

Zoning ticket to South’s sacrifice for unity — Bala Mohammed

Indeed, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said the decision of the PDP to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South was sacrifice for unity.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi, Governor Mohammed said politics should be driven by unity not personal interest, adding that party members must respect one another and remember that power comes from God.

His words: “I am very satisfied with the resolution because I am part and parcel of it, from the arrangement, strategy, and delivery. We have taken an all-inclusive decision to hold our convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, and another NEC meeting on October 15.

“We also agreed to maintain the existing zoning arrangement for party offices and to zone the presidential ticket to the south to promote sanity, understanding and unity.

“Politics is not about self-interest, it is about actualisation within the framework of party decisions, manifesto and national progress. Everything is predicated on sacrifice, not self-interest. We must live and let’s live.”

Vanguard News Nigeria