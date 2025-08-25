2027 Presidency: Victory won’t come by rhetoric alone, Wabara warns PDP

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has warned that the party cannot secure victory in the 2027 presidential election through rhetoric alone.

Wabara said only unity, sacrifice, and inclusivity would guarantee success and restore hope to Nigerians amid the country’s worsening economic and security challenges.

Delivering his message through former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, at the 102nd meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) held in Abuja on Monday, Wabara stressed that unity was indispensable to the party’s survival.

“Unity is the glue that holds us together, the fuel that drives our progress, and the assurance of victory in 2027,” he said.

He urged members to view the PDP’s diversity as a strength rather than a weakness, adding that party leaders must lead by example through sacrifice and selflessness.

Acknowledging the hardship facing Nigerians, Wabara said the PDP has a “sacred responsibility” to restore dignity and provide solutions to the nation’s problems. He also called for reconciliation and inclusivity within the party.

“As elders, it is our duty to create room for reconciliation. Where necessary, we must relax some party rules to welcome genuine members back into the fold,” he said, describing such steps as acts of political maturity and wisdom.

The BoT chairman further noted that the forthcoming PDP National Convention in Ibadan would serve as a turning point for the party ahead of 2027. He cautioned, however, that victory would depend on collective action rather than speeches.

“This convention is not just an administrative exercise but a defining moment in itself. It is a chance to reaffirm our values, strengthen our structures, and project the PDP as the only credible alternative to rescue Nigeria in 2027. The elections will not be won by rhetoric alone, but by a united front, a spirit of sacrifice, and a broad platform of inclusion,” he stated.

The NEC meeting was attended by party leaders and stakeholders including former Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Muazu; Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; House Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; and others.