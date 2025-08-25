2027 Presidency: Victory won’t come by rhetoric alone, Wabara warns PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has cautioned that the party cannot win the 2027 presidential election through rhetoric alone.

He said unity, sacrifice, and inclusivity are vital to securing victory and restoring hope for Nigerians amid the country’s worsening economic and security situation.

Wabara’s message was delivered by former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, during the 102nd meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) held in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting brought together party leaders and stakeholders to prepare for the 2027 general elections and the forthcoming National Convention in Ibadan.

Those in attendance included former Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Muazu; Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa; former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki (SAN); former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun; Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro; and House Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, among others.

In his address, Wabara stressed that unity is not optional but essential for the PDP’s survival.

“Unity is the glue that holds us together, the fuel that drives our progress, and the assurance of victory in 2027,” he said.

He urged members to embrace the party’s diversity as a strength rather than a weakness and called on leaders to lead by example through sacrifice and selflessness.

Acknowledging the hardship facing Nigerians, Wabara said the PDP has a sacred responsibility to restore dignity and provide solutions to the nation’s problems. He also stressed the need for reconciliation and inclusion within the party.

“As elders, it is our duty to create room for reconciliation. Where necessary, we must relax some party rules to welcome genuine members back into the fold,” he said.

He described this as an act of political maturity and wisdom, stressing that a forgiving and accommodating party would emerge stronger.

Wabara further said the upcoming PDP National Convention in Ibadan would be a turning point for the party. He warned that the 2027 elections would not be won by speeches but by collective action.

“This convention is not just an administrative exercise but a defining moment in itself. It is a chance to reaffirm our values, strengthen our structures and project the PDP as the only credible alternative to rescue Nigeria in 2027. Distinguished ladies, the 2027 elections will not be won by rhetoric alone.

“They will be won by a united front, a spirit of sacrifice, a broad platform of inclusion. The INEC carries the sacred duty of steering this party towards that goal. As we celebrate today, let us be guided not by what divides us but by what unites us,” he cautioned.