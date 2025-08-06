2027: Plateau coalition backs Gov Mutfwang for re-election

Gov Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A coalition of artisans across Plateau State has thrown its weight behind Governor Caleb Mutfwang, lauding his inclusive, people-centered leadership and endorsing him for re-election in 2027.

Operating under the banner of the Vanguard for the Voice of Reasoning, the coalition passed a vote of confidence on the Governor during its routine meeting held in Jos, Plateau State.

In a communiqué signed by spokesperson James Buba, the group pledged to rally citizens across various professions and communities to support Mutfwang’s second-term bid under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We, the coalition of artisans in Plateau State under the Vanguard for the Voice of Reasoning, after a thorough evaluation of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s administration, are firmly convinced that he is the transformational leader Plateau has long desired. He has kept his promises and matched words with action across every critical sector of the economy,” the group declared.

The artisans said that within two years of assuming office, Governor Mutfwang has rekindled the lost glory of the State and given the people hope in governance, and emphasized that his administration has restored public trust by delivering tangible results in critical areas.

Notably, the coalition cited improved access to affordable and quality healthcare services, particularly in rural communities. According to the group, this has made healthcare accessible to low-income families, reversing years of neglect.

They also commended the Governor’s efforts in revitalizing the State’s transport sector, especially through the reintroduction of subsidized and reliable transportation for the common man. Artisans who often rely on daily movement to work sites said this intervention has significantly reduced their transportation costs.

On education, the artisans praised the administration for initiating the renovation of public schools, supplying learning materials, and supporting underprivileged students. “The Governor has shown that education is not a privilege for the elite but a right for every Plateau child,” Buba noted.

The coalition further hailed the strides made in agriculture, pointing to support for mechanized farming. “Our rural farmers now have access to inputs and equipment that were once out of reach. This has boosted food production and created jobs,” the statement highlighted.

Security was also a top concern addressed by the coalition, as they acknowledged the administration’s investment in local security architecture, which they said has helped secure communities and create an enabling environment for economic activities to thrive.

In addition, the Governor’s attention to tourism and human capital development received high praise. According to the group, the revitalization of tourist sites and the training of youths and artisans in vocational skills have positioned the State for sustainable growth.

“These are not just policy statements. They are tangible projects and reforms that we see and benefit from daily,” Buba said, emphasizing that the coalition’s endorsement is based on verifiable progress, not political sentiment.

The group said it was particularly impressed by the Governor’s engagement with informal sector players. “Our members: carpenters, welders, tailors, mechanics, masons, are now receiving support to expand their businesses. The government’s economic programmes have included, not excluded us,” Buba explained.

He stressed that Governor Mutfwang’s approach to governance has restored the confidence of the average Plateau citizen in public institutions, a feat the group described as a “return to responsible leadership.”

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, the coalition made its stance clear saying, “Governor Mutfwang has made Plateau proud again. He listens to the people, includes everyone in governance, and responds with sincerity and results. That is why, come rain or shine, we will stand behind him in 2027.”

To political detractors and those spreading false narratives, the coalition warned against misinformation.

“Plateau is not for sale. We stand united and unshaken in our support for Governor Mutfwang. The future of the State is secure under his visionary leadership, and come 2027, we will return him to continue the good work, especially in creating an enabling environment for our handwork to blossom and support the economy of the state,” the statement concluded.

With over two years remaining in his first term, the Governor already appears to have cemented widespread grassroots support. For Plateau artisans, his inclusive leadership and developmental strides have not just brought change, they have brought dignity, opportunity, and a reason to believe in government again.