2027: Plateau Central PDP adopts Mutfwang as sole guber candidate

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the Plateau Central Senatorial District has passed a unanimous vote of confidence on the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, endorsing him for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision, which Party leaders described as “historic and strategic,” was taken during an expanded meeting of stakeholders from the zone. The gathering drew Councils’ Chairmen, elders, women, youth leaders, and political stalwarts, all of whom applauded the governor’s people-centred approach to governance.

Setting the tone, Chairman of the PDP Central Zone, Monday Daspan, noted that in just two years, Governor Mutfwang has raised the bar of governance in Plateau State, and described him as “God’s gift to Plateau, sent to recover and rebuild the State in line with the vision of its founding fathers.”

Former Kanke Council Chairman, Raymond Deshi, consequently moved a motion for the Governor’s endorsement, a call immediately seconded by former PDP PRO, Yakubu Ibn Salami, who expressed optimism that “Plateau will shine brighter under Mutfwang’s leadership.”

Speakers at the event highlighted the Governor’s achievements across multiple sectors. Special Adviser on Political Matters, Istifanus Mwansat, stressed that Mutfwang deserves continuity, particularly to consolidate gains in rural development and economic empowerment.

Chief of Staff, Government House Jos, Jeremiah Satmak, echoed this, noting that most of Plateau’s population resides in rural communities, and are now benefiting from visible infrastructural and social interventions.

On his part, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi, lauded the Governor’s courage in securing communities against aggressors and called for sustained public support, observing that “a peaceful and progressive Plateau is possible if citizens rally behind decisive leadership.”

The unique feature of the endorsement, however, was the strong show of unity across demographics. Elder Emmanuel Mangni spoke on behalf of the elders, while Mrs. Lububu Shemu voiced the support of women, both thanking the Governor for his inclusive governance and urging Party members to stand firmly behind him.

Responding, Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his commitment to fairness, justice, and participatory governance, urged Party leaders to strengthen internal democracy, assuring that his administration would continue to run an open-door policy focused on the welfare of all Plateau citizens.

With stakeholders across Plateau Central speaking with one voice, the endorsement marks a rare moment of early political consensus, positioning Governor Mutfwang as a frontrunner for continuity in 2027.