2027: Peter Obi has integrity, he ‘ll keep his one term promise — MBF

•Obidient movement gathers momentum in Ibadan ahead of 2027 polls

By Peter Duru & Adeola Badru

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said former presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, is a man of integrity and can be trusted to keep his promise to do a single term if elected president of the country in 2027.

The Forum maintained that as a man of honour, the Middle Belt believed the former Anambra State governor would keep his words to the letter because of his integrity.

National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, made this known while reacting to the promise by the former presidential candidate to do a single term of four years if elected president.

He stated that the Middle Belt had no reason to doubt Peter Obi because of his record of keeping to promises, insisting that the assurance was not given to hoodwink or deceive the middle belt to support his aspiration.

Pogu, who clarified that he was strictly speaking for the Middle Belt and not the north, said: “We believe Peter Obi is a man of honour and we believe that if he gets the win and he promises or promised something, he will keep to it.

“But like I have always said, we are where we are because we are not yet a nation. That is why several factors have continued to hold us back from attaining the dreams of our founding fathers.

“Otherwise, how many terms one would occupy an office ought to be determined by the constitution and the electorate, rather than by some interest of some sections of the country.

“But that issue is for the future. For now, as a people, we believe Peter Obi because we know he is a man of integrity and honour who keeps his words.”

Obidient Movement gathers momentum in Ibadan ahead of 2027 elections

Meanwhile, the Obidient Movement of Mr Peter Obi, is gaining significant political traction in Ibadan as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

Members of the movement, weekend, gathered for the Oyo State Obidient Conference, with the theme, “Going Forward 2027: A New Nigeria is Possible,” at the Empowerment Centre Ring Road, Ibadan, attracting party loyalists, political analysts, and grassroots organisers from across the state.

While delivering his keynote address at the conference, a renowned linguist from the University of Ibadan, Prof. Francis Egbokhare, provided a critical assessment of Nigeria’s current situation.

He pointed out the widespread talent among Nigerians but lamented that the nation was not living up to its potential.

Egbokhare described Nigeria as “a giant lying prostrate, trampled by dwarfs,” emphasising the gap between the country’s capabilities and its reality.

He characterised the state of governance as lacking direction, marked by ineffective spending and reliance on propaganda rather than the rule of law.

He warned against superficial political strategies, noting that “confusing ways and means with strategy is a terrible error. Do not play a game you have neither mastered nor can control; change the game or change the rules.”

The don stressed the necessity of restructuring the national mindset to achieve meaningful political victories.

“The first order of business is to restructure the mindset, because to win elections without it is to perpetuate the same failures,” he asserted.

Egbokhare called for integrity in governance and the encouragement of dissent, urging the movement to harness Nigeria’s talents to build a framework for productivity and growth.

He highlighted pressing national issues, including insecurity and corruption, and concluded that “good intentions are not enough.

‘’We must plan well, execute with discipline, and love what we preach. Strategy is not optional; success must be summoned; it will not walk to us uninvited.”

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, reinforced the movement’s significance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He addressed rumours regarding Peter Obi’s potential defection from Labour Party, clarifying that Obi remained a committed member.

“For the point of clearance, Mr Peter Obi is a member of Labour Party. You know there are still issues in the Labour Party and INEC is yet to respond to them,” he explained.

Yunusa further affirmed that Obi intended to run for the 2027 general elections and was focused on a single term if elected.

He stated: “If elected, he will provide Nigeria with a single term of purposeful leadership. The majority of our problems can be resolved in one year if we focus on essential human development, as he demonstrated during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.”

He emphasised the importance of setting a positive tone for governance, saying “one term to set the tone, restore hope, and pass the baton to a leadership class that understands service.”

Yunusa said the movement’s mission extended beyond electoral success, encompassing justice, fairness and access to basic needs in governance.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that government is truly for the people,” he urged, encouraging members to see themselves as ambassadors of a vision, rather than mere supporters of a candidate.

In his remark, the Oyo State Coordinator and convener, Mr Ayo Akinyemi, described the gathering as a pivotal moment for Obidient members in the state to unify their vision and strategies for national change.

While expressing a strong desire for transformation in Nigeria, Akinyemi stated: “We genuinely seek change in Nigeria and recognise that the country’s political and socio-economic challenges require collective determination.”

He positioned Peter Obi as the credible leader capable of driving the change, urging members to remain united and committed to the movement’s cause.