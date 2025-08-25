2027: PDP retains existing zoning of leadership positions

…Paves way for Southern presidential ticket

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed its existing zoning arrangement for national leadership positions, paving the way for a Southern presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

This decision was reached during the 102nd meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Monday, 25th August 2025, in Abuja.

A communiqué detailing the resolutions was read by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, at the end of the meeting.

The NEC, chaired by the newly confirmed substantive National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum, expressed satisfaction with the Party’s preparations for its upcoming National Convention scheduled for 15th to 16th November 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Zoning and Leadership Structure

The NEC approved the report of the National Convention Zoning Committee, which recommended retaining all national office positions in their current regions.

Specifically, positions in the Northern Region will remain in the North, while those in the Southern Region will stay in the South. Additionally, the Presidential Candidate for the 2027 election has been zoned to the Southern Region.

“Having retained the position of the National Chairman in the Northern Region of the country, the Presidential Candidate of the Party for the 2027 General Election is hereby zoned to the Southern Region,” the communiqué stated.

The NEC also directed the regions to micro-zone positions within their areas for immediate implementation.

Confirmation of National Chairman

In recognition of his efforts in stabilising the Party, Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum was confirmed as the substantive National Chairman of the PDP, effective immediately. His tenure will last until the National Convention in November 2025.

“In recognition of the efforts of the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum in stabilizing the Party, NEC hereby ratifies and confirms his appointment as the substantive National Chairman of the Party,” the communiqué read.

Constitution Amendment

The NEC received an update from the PDP Constitution Amendment Committee and directed the Committee to circulate the Draft Constitution Amendment to various organs and chapters of the Party for further inputs.

“NEC received an update from the PDP Constitution Amendment Committee and directed the Committee to circulate the Draft Constitution Amendment to various organs and chapters of the Party for further inputs,” the communiqué stated.

Condemnation of APC’s Electoral Malpractices

The NEC strongly condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its alleged use of state-backed intimidation, manipulation, and violence during recent bye-elections. The Party particularly criticised the militarisation of elections in Kaduna, Taraba, and Zamfara States.

“NEC condemns the resort by the APC to State Capture through state-backed intimidation, manipulation, inducement, coercion, and violence against Nigerians as witnessed in APC’s muzzling of the recent bye-elections in parts of the country.

“NEC particularly expressed dismay and condemned the militarization of the recent bye-elections especially in Kaduna and Taraba States as well as Zamfara State where excessive security agencies were deployed in the conduct of run-off election in only five Polling Units in Kaura Namoda South State Constituency,” the communique added.

The NEC reassured Nigerians of the PDP’s commitment to democracy and the defence of citizens’ interests. The Party reiterated its determination to reposition itself to regain power in 2027.

“NEC declares that this action by the APC is a confirmation of APC’s desire to turn our country into a totalitarian One-Party State which is a clear and present danger to democracy and the corporate existence of our country.

“NEC reassures Nigerians of PDP’s commitment to Democracy and the defense of the interest and wellbeing of all citizens as we work hard to further reposition our Party to regain power in 2027,” it added.

The meeting was adjourned, with the next NEC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 15th October 2025.