2027: PDP Is Dead, says Kano NNPP’s Chair

PDP flag

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashim Dungurawa, has declared the end of the road for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing recent defections of it prominent members to other parties, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and others as proof that PDP is politically dead.

Dungurawa, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kano, without mincing words, asserted that PDP’s collapse is now visible with the defection of its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his Vice, Ifeanyi Okowa, among others.

According to him, “There is no PDP in Kano State. Even the APC that is ruling in the central government, now difficult to see an APC person is difficult in Kano State. Only one party in Kano State. We have NNPP as a party and we have Kwankwasiyya as an organisation where people are tripping into both the two, the party and the organisation”.

On claims by the Kano PDP that it is bouncing back and forming a formidable force, the NNPP party Chairman said, “You are bouncing to come back to the field or you are bouncing to go out of the field. So, they (PDP) are bouncing out of the field. They are nowhere to be found. By physical, by analysis, by the personalities they put in place as the leaders of the party. It tells them they are not ready to come back to Kano and even in Nigeria as a party.

“Because if you could remember, some two years back, I was the Vice Chairman of the party here in Kano State, Kano North. And by inclination, I happen to be the Principal Officer of the party. And whatever decision is taken, either in the state or in the national, we must be around because the city will acquire it. Till then, I understand that PDP will not go anywhere. Because of leadership, they are not out for victory. But they are out for victimisation. They are out for witch-hunting. They are out for mischief. They are out for sycophancy. Nobody is doing PDP for its success. That is why we look at them and say, are they the people that are going to manage the party?

“…And the issue of ADC, that is enough to tell you that PDP is not organised, it’s not in place. I think the Atiku you just mention now who joined the ADC is from the PDP. How can a serious party allow its own presidential candidate to leave the party? It means the party is not in place. And how can the party also allow its own vice presidential candidate to go to another party again? Are you not aware that Okowa has joined APC now? While Atiku is in ADC.

“So, if you want to mention PDP structure or people that are influential in PDP, who are they? You will start with the presidential candidate, Atiku, he is no longer there. His Vice, Okowa is no longer there. Even the people that conducted the primaries before the 2023 general election, Amaechi is there. He is now in ADC. Wike is there. He is now partly in PDP, partly in APC. This is to tell you that they are now left with empty house. So, nobody left in PDP now. Only people that has nothing to do with their this and that. That’s why you find them there.

“But any serious person that knows what he’s doing and anybody that knows the importance of looking left and right when you want to cross a road, you will never be seen in PDP because it has no future,” he said.

Responding to criticism from the PDP questioning the state government’s spending on key sectors like health, education, and infrastructure. Dungurawa described the PDP’s concerns as both “misplaced” and “politically motivated.”

Dungurawa said the NNPP government under Governor Abba Yusuf has shown unparalleled commitment to development and transparency. “We thank them for acknowledging our presence, but unfortunately for them, they had eight years to govern and left nothing but unhelpful concrete structures and abandoned projects,” he said.

He particularly criticised infrastructure projects built under previous administrations, such as the Dangi underpass, calling it “a hall of concrete with no traffic justification.”

Dungurawa argued that unlike the “senseless” constructions of the past, current projects are need-based and strategically designed to solve real problems, especially congestion.

“When we talk about bridges and underpasses, they must have purpose. Why erect an overpass where there is no traffic? Just to say you built something?

“Projects like the Nassarawa flyover, built under our own administration have already reduced traffic snarls for travellers from Kaduna and surrounding areas,” he said.

Dungurawa also pointed out the state’s ongoing settlement of pension debts as proof of responsible financial management. “Out of N48 billion in pension arrears, we’ve cleared N27 billion in under two years. That’s not a joke,” the party Chairman, Dungurawa however stated.