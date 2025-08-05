2027: PDP chieftain, Akinwunmi, knocks incumbent governor’s defecting to APC

— Says they are fearful of their purported misconducts, lacks confidence

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former aspirant for the Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in Ondo State, Balarabe Abiodun Akinwumi, has knocked incumbent opposition governor’s defecting to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Akinwunmi while reacting to the wave of defections by incumbent governors, said they lack confidence and may be seeking political cover in order to conceal their purported misconduct.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure,the Ondo state capital, he, said that they are desperate to move to align with the ruling party for protection.

“The governors are the ones that know what they’re hiding. You know Adams Oshiomole said that if you come to the ruling party, your sins are forgiven.

“They are the ones that know the sins that they have committed that they want to go back to. So that’s why they are going there, maybe.

“Using governance as a tool of oppression in this country, using the powers of the president as a tool of oppression needs to stop.

” The president himself is a democrat. He suffered oppression. He was oppressed by the powers that be for many years. And I do not expect that the president or the ruling party should also tow this path of tormentors.

“The governors are the ones that know their reasons, but power belongs to the people.

” In the 2023 elections, at least three governors that contested for Senate under the G5 didn’t even win their own seat.

“They lost. They lost their own elections. The last election has shown us that power belongs to the people.

“The Labour Party has the structure, but the people were the structure.

“So how many people can the governor even tell beyond his appointees and beyond their own vote? They’re looking for a place to hang on so that their sins can be forgiven.

“But again, that is not right, and power doesn’t reside in governors; it resides with the people.

“There’s too much fear in the system. Of course, we’re not even in the political season yet.

“But again, in Nigeria, it is two years of governance and two years of politics.

” That’s why we are starting to talk about this now, because it’s a distraction. But unfortunately, that’s what the system is.

“Everybody needs to be on their feet to do the right things, whether you’re in APC or in PDP.

“We must be able to at least salvage this democracy in the interest of the people.

Reacting to insecurity in the country, the former aide to the former governor Olusegun Mimiko, said that the nations democracy is under threat.

Akinwunmi lamented the pervasive fear, insecurity, poverty, and hunger in the country.

According to him ” There’s too much hopelessness, there’s too much insecurity, there’s too much poverty, and there’s too much hunger in the country.

He however expressed confidence in PDP’s readiness to win the 2027 general elections.

On the coalition to oust the present administration, Akinwunmi insisted that only a true national coalition comprising Nigerians can effectively oust President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.