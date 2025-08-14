2027: Opposition must unite to take back Nigeria – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigeria’s opposition parties to unite and put their house in order to reclaim the country in the 2027 general elections.

This comes as the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum declared that the opposition is currently in disarray and stressed the need for a united front to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, exclusively told Vanguard in Abuja that the opposition must prioritise unity and patriotism to provide an alternative leadership capable of addressing Nigeria’s socioeconomic and political challenges.

He commended the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum for their patriotic stance, noting that their call for unity reflects a desire to save Nigeria’s democracy from sliding into a one-party dictatorship.

“What they have said is indicative of their level of patriotism. It shows clearly that they have the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians at heart. They understand that unless and until you have a very united opposition, it’s going to be difficult to have a viable platform to oust the APC,” he stated.

Ibe emphasised that the forum’s statement highlights the frustration of Nigerians with the current state of the nation, urging the opposition to mobilise citizens and provide leadership that can rebuild the country.

“The leaders of these zones have shown clearly that they are amenable to joining hands with the opposition to oust the APC and provide an alternative government.

“It behoves the opposition to put itself together because the people are waiting, available, and prepared to work with us.”

He further warned against the APC’s attempts to establish a one-party system, describing it as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“The Tinubu administration is trying to railroad all of us into a one-party dictatorship, and that’s not democracy.

“We need to save this democracy that is at risk and provide leadership that ensures good governance.

“We need to put the interests of Nigeria far above every other interest. What is important is that we save this democracy and provide leadership that will improve the lot of Nigerians.

“People like this, who are leaders of their own, are prepared to work with the opposition. It is important that we join hands together so that the job of eventually ousting the APC will be made easier.

“The people are prepared to work with the opposition. It is important that we join hands together to make the job of ousting the APC easier,” Ibe added.