2027: Okorie convenes Igbo leaders’ meeting on political mobilisation

Chekwas Okorie

By Clifford Ndujihe

Pioneer National Chairman and founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has convened a meeting of Igbo political leaders and elites to discuss the mobilisation of Ndigbo for the 2027 elections and beyond.

In an invitation letter to selected leaders, Okorie said: “After several consultations, it became compelling to invite a cross-section of leaders across party lines and other key stakeholders to deliberate on what should be the agenda of Ndigbo in Nigerian politics, regardless of party affiliation. God has blessed Ndigbo with a huge population and enviable geographical spread, which have remained largely untapped. We have no excuse to lack relevance and well-deserved respect in Nigeria.”

In a statement issued by Jonathan Elendu, Executive Secretary of the Igbo Agenda Dialogue, Okorie stressed that the meeting would address not just 2027, but long-term strategies for political relevance.

“We owe ourselves and future generations the responsibility to provide guidance and chart a deliberate action plan to reverse our current unacceptable situation sustainably. This meeting has become compelling and crucial,” he said.

Okorie emphasised that although political in nature, the gathering is non-partisan. He disclosed that most invitees had welcomed the idea, and the meeting will take place in Abuja before the end of the month.