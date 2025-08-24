Former Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, has dismissed speculations that former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has signified an intention to contest the 2027 governorship election as unfounded and baseless.

While speaking with newsmen in Asaba, Ovuakporie praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s track record of development, asserting that the governor has broad support among the people of Delta State.

He stated, “My long-standing relationship with many of you underscores my commitment to the APC and political growth in our state.

“No one can hold His Excellency, our Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, by the jugular. He is the undisputed leader of the APC in Delta State.

“The recent rumors about a challenge to his position in 2027 lacks merit.

“The Governor’s achievements have earned him the people’s confidence and will secure his re-election.”

Ovuakporie then reflected on the history of the APC in Delta State, asserting that the narrative cannot be accurately conveyed without acknowledging his contributions as a key insider.

He said; “The story of the APC in Delta State can not be told correctly without my input, having played a significant role in its administration as an insider and a major stakeholder. It is fundamental to note that the APC is not a personal fiefdom of any individual but a political party founded on progressive ideals and open to all who wish to join its ranks.

“The party was well established, under the leadership of the founding leader Olorogun O’tega Emerhor. We took leadership from him and gave it to the former Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege, upon his joining us, as he was the highest elected official of the party at that time.

“We did everything within our powers to support him, including influencing and authenticating the parallel primary elections held at Mobile Base in Udu, where he contested against Olorogun O’tega Emerhor whose primaries held in Ughelli. We supported him until he emerged as the deputy president of the 9th Senate.”

He continued; “It is an incontrovertible fact that without me, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege would not have had the leadership of the APC during his reign, including the present State, Wards, and Local Government Excos that gave him the support he never reciprocated. I took possession of the entire Congress materials singlehandedly without his support and handed over the structure of the Party to him, with my name all over the country.

“This feat earned him the leadership of the Party then.

“I make bold to say that the current State Exco, up to the wards, were my brainchild and came to being through my ingenuity. As such, he must submit to the new political order. We will not allow anyone to distract the governor as we march towards the 2027 general elections.”

Ovuakporie however called for unity and respect for the current political order, urging all party members to rally behind Governor Oborevwori as they approach the 2027 elections.

“Oborevwori is the leader of the party, and everyone who claims to support our president genuinely must submit to the Governor’s leadership and queue behind to build the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda.

“The governor has made every Deltan proud with his relentless desire to develop every part of the state, and he deserves our support and commendation. He does not need to be distracted.” he added.