2027: Obi’s one-term pledge threatens 1999 Constitution – PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns that Labour Party’s Peter Obi may be undermining Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution with his one-term pledge ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP described Obi’s promise as unnecessary and potentially harmful to Nigeria’s democratic structure.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday, the PDP’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, criticised Obi’s vow to serve only one term if elected, arguing that it goes against the constitutional provision for a maximum of two terms.

“I don’t believe such statements have a place in a democracy, and it’s truly unfortunate. The Constitution explicitly states that one is eligible for an eight-year tenure. Committing to just one term and potentially devaluing the process in the long run is neither fashionable nor something that should be encouraged,” Osadolor said.

He added that political campaigns should be centred around a candidate’s qualifications, leadership abilities, and vision for national unity, not symbolic promises.

Osadolor also accused Obi of trying to appeal emotionally to Nigerians while ignoring the country’s legal and institutional frameworks.

“If you’re running on the basis of capacity, competence, and unity, then say so and let the people vote for you based on those merits. But trying to hoodwink the public by claiming, ‘I won’t serve more than four years, I won’t go for eight years,’ is immaterial and unnecessary.

“What Nigeria needs now is a true healer, a leader, and an administrator who can guide us out of the current quagmire we find ourselves in. That’s where our focus should be,” he added.