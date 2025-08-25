2027: Obidients vow to mobilise 4 million voters to register for PVC in Abia

By Steve Oko

Umuahia — The ongoing voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received a boost in Abia State as the Obidients Movement launched a sensitisation campaign aimed at mobilising 4 million voters in the state to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Umuahia on Monday, one of the leaders of the movement, Comrade Chukwuebuka Ezenna, said the initiative was part of a wider campaign tagged GO MERD — Get Organised and Make Election Rigging Difficult, recently launched by the group’s national leadership.

Ezenna, flanked by other leaders including Dr. Chibuzor Obiesili and Elder Bethel Nwokoma, emphasised the importance of voter registration, stressing that widespread participation was crucial to ensuring credible elections.

“The success of this campaign lies in the ability of eligible voters to get their PVCs. We urge all Abians from 18 years and above to go out, register, collect their PVC, and safeguard it as a bridge to a new Nigeria,” he said.

Citing INEC data, the group noted that Abia had over 2.1 million registered voters in 2023, with more than 90 percent collecting their PVCs. With population growth, the movement said its target of 4 million registered voters in Abia by 2027 was achievable.

The group described the PVC as “the most powerful tool for participation in democracy” and urged citizens not to be discouraged by past experiences.

“The greatest strength of democracy is in the voter’s card. Your PVC is the voice of the voiceless, the shield of the weak, and the tool for building a better society,” the group stated.

The Obidients also appealed to voters to reject inducements during elections, warning that selling votes compromises the future of communities.

The group reiterated its support for the Independent National Electoral Commission and called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society groups to join in mobilising citizens for the voter registration exercise.

Quoting the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, the movement said: “A new Nigeria is possible, but the first step is active participation through voter registration.”

It further encouraged Nigerian youths to get involved, stressing that their collective effort was vital for shaping the nation’s future.

“Now is the time for Nigerian youths to rise above divisions and unite for the good of the country. 2027 provides another opportunity to reset Nigeria, but only if we are all armed with our PVCs,” the group said.