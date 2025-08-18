2027: Obidients, El-Rufai renew move to build bridges

Malam Nasir El-Rufai

By John Alechenu

Abuja—Supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, under the aegis of the Obidient Movement, met with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as part of efforts to build bridges, ahead of the 2027 polls.

The strategic meeting, which was held behind closed doors at El-Rufai’s Abuja residence on Saturday, was part of high profile engagements by the movement to improve Nigeria’s democracy through electoral reforms and voter education.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, who confirmed the meeting, explained that El-Rufai had been his long time friend and a strong northern voice whose views were often misunderstood by people.

According to him, the meeting was engaging because it focused mainly on the movement’s ideals of a new Nigeria that works for all, an ideal he said El-Rufai also shares.

Yunusa said: “ I had a warm and engaging meeting with my long-time friend and senior brother, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“Mallam El-Rufai remains a strong and influential voice in the north. Though often considered controversial, what stands out is his deep interest and encouragement towards the ideals of the Obidient Movement’s demand for good governance.”

“In politics, no genuine effort for national rebirth can thrive without building bridges across regions, religions and backgrounds. Every voice that shares our vision of a new Nigeria becomes an asset in this journey.

“Our collective mission is to rescue and rebuild our nation. I believe Mallam El-Rufai can add meaningful value to this noble cause, as we continue to mobilize all who desire excellence, justice and equity for our people.

“It is also in this light that our movement has launched the ‘Go get your Permanent Voters Card, PVC,’ and ‘GO MEND’, which means Get Organized-Make Election Rigging Difficult, which underscores our new focus as we head towards the 2027 election season.

“We plan to mobilise millions of eligible citizens to get their PVCs and get organised into formidable voting blocks to protect the integrity of the electoral process. Together, we can, and together, we will – a New Nigeria is possible.”