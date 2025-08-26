2027: Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra youths demand return of northern senatorial seat

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As political alignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 general elections, youths from the Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra Federal Constituency, under the umbrella of the OBO Youth Movement, have called for the return of the Cross River North Senatorial seat to their zone.

The demand was made on Monday during a meeting with Hon. Peter Akpanke, Member representing Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra Federal Constituency and Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on FCT Area Councils, at his National Assembly office.

Led by the Movement’s Director-General, Comrade Imbufe Solomon, the group outlined their vision for 2027, stressing the need for equitable political representation.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Comrade Dr. Paul Anyin, decried what he described as longstanding imbalance in the rotation of the senatorial seat.

According to him, “By 2027, the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, with only two local government areas, will have occupied the seat for 20 out of 28 years since 1999, while the Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra bloc has held it for just eight years. This imbalance must be corrected.”

In his response, Hon. Akpanke thanked the delegation for their visit and lauded their maturity in pursuing fairness.

“I truly value your thoughtful and mature approach to this issue,” Akpanke said. “While my focus remains on my current mandate, I welcome this discussion and applaud your proactive efforts for our constituency’s future.”

He further urged the youths to remain peaceful, united, and strategic as they continue to advocate for equity and development across Cross River North.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to fairness, unity, and the overall growth of the senatorial district.