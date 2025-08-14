2027: North East Concerned group calls for return of Jonathan as President

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

North East Concerned Group has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to come and contest as President in come 2027 general elections to rescue Nigeria and its people from the shackles of economic quagmire.

The leader of the group and National Chairman of ‘Bring Back Our Goodluck’ (BBOG), Dr. Grema Kyari, stated this on behalf of his members on Thursday at a press conference which took place at Armani Global Event Centre, Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Recall that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who contested for a second term, was defeated in the 2015 general elections by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

His words: “We are gathered here today at a time when our beloved country stands at a decisive

crossroads. The Nigeria of today is struggling under the weight of economic hardship, rising insecurity, and deepening divisions.

” Citizens are losing trust in the very institutions meant to protect and serve them. I come before you not only as the National Chairman of Bring Back Our Goodluck but as a witness to history and as a Nigerian who, like millions of others, was once misled.

“I am from Borno State, one of the epicentres of the Boko Haram insurgency. During the presidency of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a damaging narrative was widely spread in our communities that he sponsored Boko Haram and used the military to suppress us.

” These lies thrived in an environment of limited and restricted access to truth. But today, with broader exposure and clearer understanding, I know those accusations were false.

“On behalf of myself and countless fellow Nigerians who were victims of that misinformation, I extend a heartfelt public apology to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We now recognise that he was a leader of integrity, compassion, and

national vision.

“We now believe that President Goodluck Jonathan was removed from office in 2015 as a result of “regime change”

orchestrated by foreign powers, especially the democrats-Obama/Biden US administration of 2014 in connivance with some desperate politicians in Nigeria”. Kyari said.

While describing Jonathan as a detribalized democrat that Nigerians need him to come back, the BBOG National Chairman said, “In 2015, President Jonathan made history by conceding defeat even before the final election results were declared.

“He (Jonathan) personally called then-General Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him a courageous and selfless act that prevented post-election violence and safeguarded our democracy.

” His decision drew praise from world leaders, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, and projected Nigeria as a beacon of democratic maturity in Africa.

” A Defender of Our Cultural Values When international pressure mounted, particularly from the Obama-led U.S administration, to legalise same-sex relationships in Nigeria, President Jonathan stood his ground.

“Fortunately, in January 2014, he signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act into law, safeguarding our cultural and moral values despite the economic and diplomatic consequences.

“This stands in stark contrast to the recent Samoa Agreement signed under the Tinubu administration, which many Nigerians believe undermines these values.

” More so, when Jonathan’s administration attempted to remove fuel subsidies in 2012 and Nigerians protested under the ‘Occupy Nigeria Movement’, President Jonathan listened. He partially reversed the policy to ease the suffering of the masses – a mark of humility and democratic leadership, compared to the current government’s abrupt removal of fuel subsidies without consultation or adequate safety nets, which has caused untold hardship and unrest”. Dr Kyari explained.