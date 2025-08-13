2027: No politician can unseat Tinubu, not even Jonathan — Daniel Bwala

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has ruled out the possibility of any political figure, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, defeating Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Bwala dismissed recent calls for Jonathan to contest, describing them as a ploy to damage the former president’s post-office reputation.

“I see that some unscrupulous elements are trying to hoodwink former President Goodluck Jonathan to come into politics so they can destroy his reputation, which, after he left government, he has been building by becoming an international figure globally,” Bwala said.

He argued that the political landscape in southern Nigeria — Jonathan’s home region — has largely aligned with Tinubu, pointing to the support of several governors. He also questioned the sincerity of northern politicians urging Jonathan to run, noting that some of them opposed him when he was in power.

“The elements that are going to him in the north, asking him to come to run, were they not the ones that chased him away?

“So what hope does he have that this time around, they are calling him because they mean well for him? Then look at the political class that is coming together to cajole him to come into politics. I know President Goodluck Jonathan is smarter than that,” he stated.

Bwala further expressed certainty that Tinubu would prevail against Jonathan or any other contender.

“But if President Jonathan decides to run, let me tell you, I have seen the political climate in Nigeria today, and I will speak to facts, not conjecture. There is not a single politician that has the capacity to knock off President Bola Tinubu,” he declared.

Jonathan has yet to publicly confirm whether he will join the presidential race.