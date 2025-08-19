2027: Nenadi Usman outlines reforms to rebuild Labour Party

Nenadi Usman

…Promises Stricter Screening for Aspirants, Candidates

By John Alechenu – Abuja

The Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has unveiled a roadmap to reposition and rebuild the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Usman made the announcement during a virtual meeting of the Coalition for the Defence of Democracy (COPDEM), where she delivered an address titled, “Stabilizing the Labour Party: Challenges & Prospects.”

She said the Labour Party, under her leadership, is focused on internal restructuring and growth, with plans to strengthen its grassroots presence and membership base.

According to Usman, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) has approved a set of strategic initiatives, including: A nationwide membership registration and revalidation drive, targeting 10 million new members;

Ward, local government, and state congresses leading up to a national convention to elect a substantive leadership team.

She said these reforms are expected to be concluded by the end of 2025 to ensure the party is better prepared for the 2027 polls.

Usman noted that the party had reflected on its performance in the 2023 elections and subsequent developments, including internal leadership disputes and defections.

“While there were external challenges, we also acknowledge internal shortcomings,” she said. “In 2023, due to the rapid rise of the party, some candidates were fielded without thorough vetting. Going forward, we are committed to stricter screening to ensure that those who represent the Labour Party align with its core values.”

She emphasized that the party would not serve as a platform for short-term ambitions but as a home for individuals genuinely committed to public service and national transformation.

Reflecting on the party’s trajectory, Usman recalled the Labour Party’s registration by INEC in 2002 and its significant rise in 2023, largely driven by youth mobilization and public demand for change.

“In that election, we secured one governorship seat, eight senatorial seats, 34 seats in the House of Representatives, and several seats in state assemblies. That performance reflected widespread support for our message of change,” she said.

Usman also commented on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, acknowledging the Supreme Court’s final decision while maintaining the party’s commitment to legal and democratic processes.

She further addressed past internal conflicts, including a leadership dispute that was resolved by the Supreme Court in April 2025. The court affirmed that the tenure of a former national chairman had expired and validated her leadership of the party.

“Despite this clarity, a few individuals continue to challenge the decision, which has created avoidable distractions. However, the Federal High Court in Abuja reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s position on August 15, 2025,” she said.

Usman called on party members and supporters to move from passive support to active involvement in shaping the party’s direction, stressing the importance of unity, discipline, and shared vision.

“The Labour Party is focused on the future,” she concluded. “We are learning from the past, correcting our course, and preparing to offer Nigerians a credible alternative in 2027.”