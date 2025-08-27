2027: Ndigbo won’t back any presidential candidate without binding MoU — Igbo leaders

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Leaders of the Igbo Agenda Dialogue (IAD) have declared that Ndigbo will no longer offer bloc support to any presidential candidate or political party in 2027 without a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that clearly outlines commitments to Igbo political and economic interests.

The resolution was reached at the inaugural meeting of the Igbo Agenda Dialogue, convened by Chief Dr Chekwas Okorie in Abuja on Wednesday.

Also in attendance were Prof. Vitalis Ajumbe, former Imo State Commissioner for Information and Tourism; Mr Ikechukwu Eze, spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan; alongside carefully selected leaders of political parties, professional associations, town unions, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the meeting, Okorie said the era of taking Igbo votes for granted was over, stressing that any candidate seeking Igbo support must negotiate openly and sign a binding pact.

“To avoid taking Igbo votes for granted, we shall insist on an acceptable Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for whoever we shall support for presidential election in Nigeria and make sure the details are published on verified platforms,” he said.

The leaders further resolved to convene a comprehensive Igbo Political Summit in Enugu on a date to be agreed, where an Igbo Charter, a long-term political agenda, will be adopted. The Charter will be drafted by a select committee of respected Igbo leaders, technocrats, and intellectuals.

Okorie explained that the summit would be inclusive, bringing together Igbo stakeholders from across the South East, Igbo-speaking communities in Delta, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue and Kogi States, as well as the diaspora, youth, women, and professional bodies.

“We expect that such a comprehensive and all-inclusive gathering of Igbo leaders and groups will in one accord adopt the Igbo Charter, a document of such quality and depth that will stand the test of time,” he stated.

Participants noted with concern that since the end of the Nigeria–Biafra war in 1970, Ndigbo have not held any generally accepted political summit or developed a unified agenda, a vacuum they said had left the people vulnerable to ridicule, marginalisation, and political neglect.

The meeting recalled that during the Second Republic, when Igbo leaders secured key positions through coalition politics, the community was better positioned nationally. They contrasted that era with the present, lamenting the decline in political influence.

Okorie cited the South East’s decisive support for President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, when over seven million votes came from the zone, but which dropped to about three million in 2015 due to disillusionment.

He added that the 2023 elections also reflected deep voter apathy despite the rise of Mr Peter Obi’s candidacy.

“The downside of the seemingly excellent performance of Peter Obi in the South East is that his score of 89.6% amounted to 1.8 million votes, less than one-third of what the South East delivered to President Jonathan in 2011. This shows the depth of despondency and lack of interest of Igbo people in participating in Nigeria’s politics,” Okorie lamented.

The meeting therefore resolved to launch a deliberate campaign of political reawakening through voter education, stressing that the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is the strongest instrument of empowerment for Ndigbo.

“We will take steps to educate and persuade our young men and women to know that the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is by far more potent than any AK-47 rifle in securing our freedom, liberty, self-determination, and relevance in Nigeria without firing a shot and without shedding blood,” Okorie declared.

The Dialogue also endorsed the creation of an Igbo National Grid, a coordinated structure to integrate all credible Igbo associations, unions, professional bodies, and diaspora groups for political mobilisation, economic empowerment, and cultural renaissance.

The meeting recalled the wise counsel of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, who had warned that the greatest danger facing any people after losing a war was the loss of self-esteem.

Participants agreed that it was time to redeem Igbo dignity and reclaim their rightful place in Nigeria through unity and strategic engagement.

“Now is the time to redeem, reassert, and reclaim our inalienable rights in Nigeria. While Igbo cannot force anybody to love us, we can earn respect and command recognition,” Okorie asserted.

Participants expressed gratitude to Chief Chekwas Okorie for his vision and leadership in convening the meeting.

They pledged to work in unity and sincerity of purpose towards the success of the proposed Enugu Political Summit and the adoption of the Igbo Charter.