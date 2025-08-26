2027: Makinde has what it takes to lead Nigeria – Oyo PDP leader

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Femi Babalola, popularly known as ‘Jogor’, has described Governor Seyi Makinde as the perfect presidential candidate for the party in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, Babalola praised Governor Makinde’s performance across all sectors in the state, saying his track record makes him a credible and competent option to “right the noticeable wrongs” currently affecting the country.

He criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the party has failed Nigerians.

According to him, “The APC is known for failed and empty promises, a testament to the prevailing hunger in all the states of the federation.”

He maintained that Nigeria, at this critical point, required a leader with a fresh perspective and innovative ideas.

Babalola said, among all current presidential hopefuls, Governor Makinde stood out as a leader with the capacity to steer the country in the right direction.

“Makinde, of all the aspiring candidates for the number one position in the country, has all it takes to lead the country,” he asserted.

Babalola added that Governor Makinde would be well-positioned by 2027, having completed two terms as governor, which would give him eight years of executive experience, an edge over many other potential contenders.

“Governor Makinde has performed creditably well. Though there may be some deficiencies, nobody in the world can score 100 percent in governance. I think he has done well compared to past governors.”

On his own political ambitions, when asked whether he would consider contesting for the governorship in 2027, Babalola did not rule out the possibility, stating that his decision would depend on the calibre of candidates that emerge.

“I’m watching the candidates that are coming out to show interest in contesting for governor in Oyo State. If I’m not satisfied, as a person, with the calibre of the candidates, I might be forced to contest in 2027.”

“Though it is not on my front burner, I think the state deserves a governor that has deep knowledge of the state after Governor Makinde’s tenure.”

“I will not support candidates who are merely taking advantage of the system. I would rather support candidates who are beneficial and fair to the party. There are members of the party who have suffered with the party.”

Speaking about the historical dominance of the PDP in the state, Babalola noted that the party has consistently held sway, even when other parties were in power.

“Oyo State has been a PDP state right from 2003. There has never been a time where the state was ruled by another party without the connivance of PDP members.”

Reacting to the PDP’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, Babalola declared his full support for the move, adding that, “If the party feels that the game is to present a southern candidate, it’s good for us. I’m in full support of it. Let it be South versus South.”

Vanguard News