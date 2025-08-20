2027: Maintain professionalism in your conduct, SDP to INEC

*** Alleges that INEC is Exhibiting strange behaviours that pose danger to the growth and stability of internal democracy in Nigerian Political Parties.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-AHEAD of 2027 General and Presidential elections, the National Working Committee, NWC of the Social Democratic Party, SDP led by Comrade Adamu Modibbo has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to maintain professionalism in its conduct of the nation’s elections.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Chairman of one of the factional groups of the SDP, Comrade Adamu Modibbo said that the call became imperative following the just concluded by elections in twelve states as it was noticing strange behaviours that pose danger to the growth and stability of internal democracy in Nigerian Political Parties.

Flanked at the briefing by the National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Judith Shuaibu and other NWC members, Modibbo vowed that Nigerians should watch out for the SDP and see how it will perform in 2027.

He has called on all Security Agencies to respect the Rule of Law and refrain from interfering in the Party’s internal affairs as their primary duty is to protect lives and property, not to embrace obvious bias with ethnic undertones.

When asked if his election as Chairman and other members of NWC were serviced by INEC, Modibbo who explained that the electoral umpire was written prior to the election, said that the Constitution of the party, that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act were strictly adhered to.

On why they arenot using the National Secretariat of the Party to carry out their activities, the Chairman said that the office is not habitable and not safe for its members as Dr. Sadiq Abubakar, Olu Agunloye and other led NWC have chased them away, using the police.as state party Chairmen were no longer allowed into the premises.

Modibbo said, “Fellow Party Members and Nigerians, I stand before you today to express my deepest appreciation to our courageous Candidates who represented the Social Democratic Party in the recently concluded by-elections. Despite the mumerous challenges faced, including vote-buying, intimidation, and delays, they remained steadfast and committed to our Party’s ideals.

“I want to commend their resilience and grassroots mobilization, which proved to be the backbone of our campaign. They are indeed the heroes of democracy and their sacrifices will not be forgotten.

“Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, I am compelled to address a matter of grave concern. Some unscrupulous elements posing under disguise of leadership, desperately seeking relevance using the Social Democratic Party as though a tool, persistently display questionable actions thereby constituting nuisance to the society and our great Party. Wé want to make it categorically clear to the public that Dr. Olu Agunloye, he and his cohorts, including impostors such as Professor Sadiq Umar Gombe, attempting to parade few unconstitutional National and State executives, should not be taken With any iota of seriousness. Their behaviours and conduct ar€ unacceptable and should not be regarded.

“We condemn bids for illegal meetings and deliberate attempts ta persecute Party Officials ang Members using the Nigerian Police Force in the strongest Possible terms and urge our members and the general public to be cautious of these impostors.

“We call on all Security Agencies to respect the Rule of Law and refrain from interfering in our Party’s internal affairs. Their primary duty is to protect lives and property, not to embrace obvious bias with ethnic undertones.

“Additionally, we encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to maintain professionalism in her conduct, as we have been noticing strange behaviours that pose danger to the growth and stability of internal democracy in Nigerian Political Parties.

“Finally, I salute the steadfastness of my fellow National Working Committee members and our loyal State Executives across the Federation. Your unity, courage and commitment are the foundation upon which our party stands. Let us put aside personal interests and work towards a common goal — the restoration of the glory and dream of our great party. We must stand united and unwavering in our pursuit of progress, unity and development. “

Recall that crisis rocking the SDP on 25th july took a new twist as the Alhaji Shehu Gabam and Dr. Sadiq Abubakar led factions were disolved to pave way for a new NWC.

A new dimension took place that day at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja as a new NWC led by Adamu Modibo emerged to lead the party.

The new leadership emerged during the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where 23 state chairmen including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were in attendance.

While Gabam, was the National Chairman of the party prior to his suspension, he was thereafter replaced by Dr. Sadiq Abubakar in an acting capacity.

Speaking shortly after emerging as the Acting National Chairman of the party, Modibo had said, “it is a great challenge and we are ready for it. As you are aware the party is in crisis, I believe we are going to do our best to see that we unite this party, all others actions instituted by the former NWC members of the two actions are hereby stepped aside.

“We are drawing a line, we are going to constitute a newly disciplinary committee and reconciliation committee to look at the possibility of reconciling the waring factions and discipline the culprit. I would like to thank all the NEC members for having the trust in us.

“All standing committees are hereby dissolved and we are going to constitute a new committee pending when the NWC set up a new one.”

But in a swift reaction same day to the development, Dr Sadiq Abubakar led NWC distanced itself from what it described as a purported NEC meeting convened by some members of the party’s Forum of State Chairmen, describing the move as illegal, unconstitutional, and not sanctioned by the NWC.

Reacting to thedevelopment, the National Secretary of the party, Dr Olu Agunloye who is with Abubakar’s faction described the NEC meeting as illegal and irregular.

In a statement, Agunloye had said: “This is to let members of the National Executive Committee, NEC of our great Party (SDP) know that the National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting held today, Thursday July 24, 2025, passed a resolution, dissociating itself and the national leadership of the Party from the so-called NEC meeting being called by Probity Law Firm for Friday, 25 July 2025 in Abuja.

“The NWC urges all our elected federal and state legislators, Zonal Officers and State Chairmen, to disregard this illegal and irregular ‘NEC meeting.’

Recall that the NWC of the SDP had on 24th June suspended Gabam over alleged grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds, just as the party also suspended two members of the NWC namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over same offence.

According to a statement then by SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba had said that the decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the NWC, where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorized financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without necessary approvals of the NWC.