2027: Katsina govt urges residents to register for PVCs

FILE IMAGE

The Special Adviser to Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Political Matters, Alhaji Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has urged residents to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

He encouraged eligible citizens to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to ensure active participation in future elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Katsina, Gwajo-Gwajo called on eligible citizens to take part in the voter registration process.

He specifically urged those who recently turned 18 or wish to transfer their polling units to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) pre-registration portal for online registration.

He also reminded them that physical registration would begin next week at all state and local government INEC offices.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining and improving Katsina’s current position as the state with the fifth-highest number of registered voters in the country, which stood at more than 3.5 million as of January 2023.

“Katsina is the third most populous state in Nigeria. Therefore, we should also aim to rank third in registered voters.

“This can only be achieved if all adults 18 years and above participate in the CVR,” he said.

Citing INEC data, Gwajo-Gwajo noted that more than 505,000 people had registered nationwide within just five days of the ongoing exercise, reflecting growing public interest and INEC’s effort to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process.

He urged political office holders, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, the media, and all relevant stakeholders to create awareness and mobilise citizens for the exercise.

He also advised those who already had valid PVCs not to register again to avoid duplication. (NAN)