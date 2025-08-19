2027: I’ve entreated Omo-Agege not to run against Gov Oborevwori — Nwaoboshi

Nwaoboshi

By Emma Amaize and Ochuko Akuopha

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the chairman of the Senate Committee in the Niger Delta, said he had advised Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, not to contest against Sheriff Oborevwori, the incumbent governor, for the party’s 2027 ticket.

Nwaboshi, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, said he did not believe the speculation that Omo-Agege would contemplate contesting against Oborevwori for the Delta APC 2027 gubernatorial ticket, except if he changed his mind after their discussion.

He revealed that a former state governor was present when he spoke with Omo-Agege about his candidacy and that he (Nwaoboshi) had met with Governor Oborevwori, who is the state’s new APC leader, and beseeched him to work harmoniously with Omo-Agege and everybody.