2027: Is the PDP dancing out of crisis?

By Femi Ilemobayo

After months of political hemorrhage, court battles, defections, and threats of disintegration, the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), appears to be gradually stabilising.

With the successful holding of its 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and clear plans for a National Convention, the big question is: is the PDP finally dancing out of crisis?

A party on the brink

Before May 2025, the PDP was teetering on the edge of collapse. Plagued by leadership tussles, mass defections, and regional discontent—especially from the Southeast—the party was viewed as being in a critical state. The defection of notable figures including Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (former) and Sheriff Oborevwori (current) of Delta State, as well as Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Enoh, painted the image of a sinking ship.

The leadership crisis reached a crescendo with a tripartite claim to the office of National Secretary—between Senator Sam Anyanwu, SKE Udeh-Okoye, and Setonji Koshoedo. At the same time, the Southeast zone, PDP’s traditional stronghold, threatened mass exit if their position on Anyanwu’s removal was not respected. INEC’s refusal to recognize any communication from anyone other than Anyanwu further complicated the power play.

Faced with possible implosion, the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) in May 2025 mandated the establishment of an 8-man National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee led by former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The committee was tasked with resolving internal wrangling, uniting key stakeholders, and ensuring the successful conduct of the 99th NEC meeting and a future National Convention.

Saraki’s approach was strikingly soft: persuasion over coercion, diplomacy over brinkmanship. Describing the PDP as “a dry, bent stick that must not break while being straightened,” the committee encouraged inclusivity, consensus-building, and legal caution.

This approach proved decisive. Saraki warned against any move that could prompt lawsuits, rightly sensing that court cases could derail the party’s recovery. The Committee, with the backing of key governors like Bala Mohammed and Peter Mbah, engaged INEC to clarify who it recognized as the National Secretary—a move that helped ease tensions, particularly with the Southeast leaders.

Observers of political events feared the worst during the NEC meeting on August 26, 2025.

Speculation was rife that rival factions would hold parallel meetings or that suspensions would be announced.

However, the real turning point occurred the night before, at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. There, in a private meeting led by Saraki, governors, NWC members, and party elders had frank discussions and agreed to pull back from the brink. The consensus was clear: the continued internal warfare would mean mutual destruction while a spirit of compromise prevailed. Ambassador Umar Damagum was confirmed as substantive chairman until the convention, and Senator Anyanwu retained his position as National Secretary, also until the convention.

The crisis was deferred, but stability returned—at least for now.

Strategic zoning: A unifying decision?

Perhaps the most symbolic indication that the PDP is regaining control is its decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South. The move aligns with the party’s constitution, which emphasizes rotation of key offices to preserve national unity. Having fielded Northern candidates in 2019 and 2023, the shift to the South is not only logical but politically strategic.

The zoning arrangement is also a reconciliatory gesture aimed at wooing back influential southern figures like former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Anambra Governor, Mr Peter Obi, who left the PDP in 2022. It also provides clarity for potential candidates like Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and may even open the door for a return of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to political analyst, Yusuph Olaniyonu, much of the recent instability was fueled by a “false narrative” that the PDP was on the verge of factional collapse—a narrative propagated by rival parties and disgruntled insiders to lure defectors. That narrative has now collapsed under the weight of a more cohesive, focused PDP leadership.

Olaniyonu said: “The false narrative before now that the PDP would break into factions and that anybody hoping to contest for any post on its platform in the 2027 elections runs the risk of being left in limbo as he or she may have its form rejected by INEC because it was signed by a wrong faction or unrecognized official has now evaporated.

This false narrative spun by the other parties and aggrieved individuals had been used to deceive and cajole some members of the PDP to defect to the ruling APC.

“For example, the Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Enoh gave this as the reason he defected from PDP to the APC. Thus, many who have ambitions to contest the gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections in 2027 are now reassured that they can contest under the solid PDP umbrella and win, without any fear of disqualification on the basis of faulty party platform.”