2027: I’m not leaving NNPP, but open to discussions — Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso

…NNPP Chairman Declares Kwankwaso Party’s Presidential Candidate for 2027

…Party Boasts as “Most Sought-After” in Nigeria

…Says It Is Fully Prepared for Anambra Guber Poll

…New NWC to Be Inaugurated Soon

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has declared that he has no plans to leave the party, though he remains open to discussions with other political stakeholders.

Speaking in Abuja at the 9th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the NNPP, Kwankwaso dismissed speculations about his possible defection.

“Many people thought today we will announce whether I will stay in NNPP or go to another party or join some individuals. That was not the intention of the meeting. We have our party, and we are comfortable and happy,” Kwankwaso said.

He added that while the party is not in a hurry, it remains flexible and open to dialogue.

“We believe we have something to offer at the highest leadership level of this country. We are ready to talk to anybody, but any negotiation will be collective,” he stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, reaffirmed Kwankwaso as the party’s presidential candidate for 2027.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, our visionary leader, former governor, minister, diplomat, and 2023 presidential candidate, will Insha Allah be our candidate again in 2027,” Ahmed declared.

Describing the NNPP as the “beautiful bride” of Nigerian politics, he said the party is currently the most sought-after in the country, with a manifesto anchored on progressive ideology and citizens’ welfare.

He lauded Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for “touching millions of lives” and restoring peace in the state, saying his performance reflects the NNPP’s vision for a new Nigeria.

On preparations for elections, the party’s National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, said the NNPP is fully prepared for the November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election, as well as the FCT Council elections scheduled for February 2026.

He added that activities to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) will soon commence, as the tenure of the current executives—elected in April 2022—is winding down.

The party also urged Nigerians to take advantage of INEC’s continuous voter registration to secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that “your vote is your voice and power to elect credible leaders.”