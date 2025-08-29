2027: I’m not leaving NNPP, but open for discussions – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2027 elections, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that he has no plans to dump his party for another, but open for discussions.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the 9th National Executive Committee, NEC meeting of NNPP, Kwankwaso said: “Many people thought today, we will announce whether I will stay in NNPP or go to another party or join some individuals and so on. I think that was not the intention of the meeting.

“You have seen the agenda. But let me take this opportunity to tell you that we have our party and we are comfortable. We are happy.

“We are ready to do whatever it takes, because we are not in a hurry. Radio Congo is not in a hurry.

“The members, the leadership and all of us are not in a hurry. We believe that we have something to offer at the end of the day at the highest leadership level in this country. But we want to do it the way it should be done.

“We are flexible. We are ready to talk to anybody. As far as we are concerned, we are doing our business. We will try and be fair. We will continue to be and ensure that there is fairness for everybody.

“And that is why I believe in identity membership. More and more people are coming. If there is anything, if there is any negotiation, it will be collective.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed said that it would present its leader, and 2023 Presidential candidate, Senator Kwankwaso as its candidate.

Ahmed who noted that NNPP is the beautiful bride of Nigerian politics and democracy, said that it was not only waxing strong, but the most sought after political party in Nigeria as they steadily move towards the 2027 general election.