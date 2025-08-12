2027: I won’t deny Tinubu, I’ve been his friend for 22 years – Soludo

— Says ‘deadly native doctors’ in Anambra on the run

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 elections, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Tuesday for the umpteenth time, openly declared his support for President Bola Tinubu, noting that they have maintained a friendship for over 22 years.

Governor Soludo also emphasized that all political parties committed to progressivism are collaborating, and praised President Tinubu’s bold initiatives, particularly his reforms in the economy and structural sectors.

In addition, Soludo shared that his administration has effectively dealt with “deadly native doctors” in Anambra—traditional practitioners accused of misleading the youth by giving false hope and influencing them towards criminal activities. He confirmed that these elements are now on the run.

Speaking to State House reporters after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Governor Soludo who wore a white cap emblazoned with Tinubu’s insignia and the inscription “Progressives are working together,” stressed the importance of remaining focused in their shared objectives.

He described President Tinubu as being in high spirits, healthy, and hale, adding, “It was such a pleasure to meet with him; it was a very pleasant meeting.”

When asked why he boldly endorsed Tinubu despite not belonging to the All Progressives Congress, APC, the President’s party, and being the leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, he was unapologetic.

“The caps were produced when President Tinubu visited Anambra State, and you saw the billboards proclaiming that progressives are working together. This is a fundamental belief I hold—that all political parties that profess progressivism should unite in a massive coalition to strengthen our democracy and advance the country’s economic and social development,” Soludo explained.

“For me, saying ‘progressives working together’ is a call to those who share these ideals. Regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I have no apologies for my support. He has been my friend for 22 years and counting—you don’t deny your friend. I fully support him and am impressed by the bold economic and structural reforms he has implemented. We are on the right path, and we need to stay the course.”

Addressing the relative peace in Anambra State and the magic he did to achieve that, Governor Soludo said, “That’s a short question with a long answer.”

“We’ve taken a holistic approach to security. In January this year, we passed the Homeland Security Law, aimed at addressing insecurity fundamentally. The deadly native doctors, who give false hope and lure young people into crime, are now fleeing the state.”

He added, “Our approach is comprehensive—both kinetic and non-kinetic. The kinetic operations have succeeded, but we are focusing heavily on non-kinetic strategies, which include youth empowerment and job creation.”

“Our unique one-year skills training program has already empowered about 5,000 youths, and another 8,700 will receive substantial funding within the next month or two. We are creating thousands of youth millionaires within the first three years. This empowerment is spreading throughout the state, with youths actively engaged.”

Governor Soludo further highlighted efforts to address economic hardship beyond infrastructure improvements, school and health facility rehabilitation. “We are intentional about the economic and social empowerment of our youths. We’re doing a lot—intelligence gathering, kinetic security measures, and decisive action against lawbreakers.”