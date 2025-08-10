2027: I see Jonathan in Aso Rock as president— Serimoedumu

Jonathan

– Says ex-President will rule for four years if he runs

– Claims Tinubu agreed to one-term presidency in spiritual encounter

– Describes visions as “awe-inspiring secret things”

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI, Delta State — The General Overseer and founder of Mount Zion Divine Gospel Ministry Inc., Prophet Bomadi Serimoedumu, has predicted a possible return of former President Goodluck Jonathan to Aso Rock in 2027, saying he saw Jonathan emerging victorious if he decides to run in the next presidential election.

Prophet Serimoedumu, known by his followers as the Field Marshall of the Prophetic and Secret Revealer of the Niger Delta, shared the prophecy during a service on Sunday at the Paradise City Zion, the church’s headquarters in Bomadi, Delta State.

According to him, in a spiritual vision, he saw the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flying above others, with former President Jonathan raising it high—signifying his triumph. He further declared that Jonathan would govern for four years and usher in a period of economic prosperity and mass jubilation.

“I see President Goodluck Jonathan in Aso Rock leading this country again. If he chooses to run in 2027, he will return as President. There will be prosperity, and the people will rejoice,” he proclaimed.

The cleric, who had in previous months delivered messages to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warning of spiritual unrest and growing insecurity, recounted a spiritual encounter during the 2023 election period. He said President Tinubu, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, visited him in a vision seeking his prophetic backing.

“In that vision, Tinubu sat on a chair while Shettima sat on the floor beside him. Tinubu promised to run for only one term and asked for my support. I agreed. But I noticed his running mate was visibly displeased with the one-term idea,” Serimoedumu said.

He referred to these visions as “awe-inspiring secret things,” reinforcing his spiritual role as the “Secret Revealer of the Niger Delta.”

The controversial prophecy adds to growing speculations around the 2027 presidential race, especially regarding whether former President Jonathan—who led Nigeria from 2010 to 2015—has any intentions of staging a political comeback.