2027: I am not desperate to be president – Atiku

Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and PDP presidential candidate in 2023 says he is more interested in a better Nigeria than being president.

Abubakar said this while speaking at an affirmation ceremony for new defectors in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some PDP and LP party bigwigs proclaimed their membership of ADC at the ceremony.

Abubakar, who was the guest speaker at the programme, was represented by Prof. Ola Olateju of the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

The former PDP candidate, along with some like-minded opposition politicians, recently resigned his membership of the party to join ADC.

Abubakar said he was not desperate to lead the country but was very eager for a better, secure and prosperous country.

“Atiku Abubakar’s plan is to build a better Nigeria. So, it’s not about him being the president. It’s about having a better government, a good government, that will be able to deliver for Nigerians.

“It’s not a personal thing for him, and that’s why some of us are with him. It’s not about Atiku having to be president at all costs.

“ADC, to us, is not a political party. It is a movement, a movement of Nigerians for a better Nigeria,” Olateju spoke on behalf of Abubakar.

He said that the movement in ADC was for repositioning the country and taking it to great heights.

“It’s no longer politics as usual. It’s a new beginning. It is a new journey, a new beginning,

“We need a new beginning in Nigeria, and that’s what Atiku is championing.

“It’s not about a personal thing that he must be president. No, it is not a matter of must.

“The must is for him to see Nigeria deliver as wished by all. We are expecting a better Nigeria.

“We want Nigeria to be able to deliver. We want Nigeria to be able to take care of Nigerians,” he added.

Claiming that Nigerians were facing challenges with the removal of fuel subsidy and attendant inflation, Abubakar said that a better Nigeria was possible with good leadership.

He said that God was ready to use the coalition members to bring about a change in the country.

On who would likely emerge as the ADC presidential flagbearer in 2027, Abubakar said that this would be determined by the people in the party.

“It is not a thing we can predetermine. Whoever emerges through free and fair contests, we are all going to support.

“Everybody has a right to contest; we are going to rally round anyone that emerges. We are not imposing anyone on the people.

“The point is a better Nigeria, not Atiku for president at all costs, not Obi for president at all costs.

“Whoever picks the ticket shall be the representative of the Nigerian people and will represent the collective voice and aspiration of Nigeria,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the defectors include PDP Board of Trustee member Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu; former chairmen of Lagos PDP, Chief Muritala Ashorobi and Retired Capt. Tunji Shelle; PDP Vice Chairman (Lagos Central); and a former PDP Youth Leader, Mr Tai Benedict, among others.

They were received by ADC national chieftains, including the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Sen. Kolawole Ogunwale; and Mr George Ashiru, the State ADC Chairman (NAN).